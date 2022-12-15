Critics Choice Awards 2023, le nomination: Top Gun e Avatar pari con 6 candidature
In queste ore sono state svelate le nomination ufficiali ai Critics Choice Awards 2023, i famosi premi della critica nord-americana che premiano le eccellenze dell'anno: e sia Top Gun: Maverick che il nuovo arrivato Avatar La via dell acqua hanno fatto la voce grossa con 6 candidature ciascuno.
Entrambi, però, sono di molto dietro alle 14 nomination di Everything Everywhere All at Once, che domina l'elenco delle candidature con citazioni nelle categorie di Miglior film, Miglior regista per i Daniels, Miglior attrice per Michelle Yeoh, Miglior attore non protagonista per Ke Huy Quan e Migliore attrice non protagonista sia per Jamie Lee Curtis che per Stephanie Hsu. Segue The Fabelmans di Steven Spielberg con 11 nomination totali, tra cui Miglior regista, Migliore attrice per Michelle Williams, Miglior giovane attore/attrice per Gabriel LaBelle e Miglior attore non protagonista sia per Paul Dano che per Judd Hirsch, e poi ancora Babylon e The Banshees of Inisherin, arrivati rispettivamente al terzo e quarto posto con 10 e 9 nomination.
Qui sotto tutte le candidature:
Best Picture
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- RRR
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Best Actor
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Best Actress
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler – Till
- Margot Robbie – Babylon
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
- Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Young Actor/Actress
- Frankie Corio – Aftersun
- Jalyn Hall – Till
- Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
- Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called
- Birdy Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time
- Sadie Sink – The Whale Best
Acting Ensemble
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- The Woman King
- Women Talking
Best Director
- James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Damien Chazelle – Babylon
- Todd Field – Tár
- Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
- Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
- S. S. Rajamouli – RRR
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Best Original Screenplay
- Todd Field – Tár
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
- Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
- Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
- Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Best Cinematography
- Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
- Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
- Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans
- Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
- Linus Sandgren – Babylon
Best Production Design
- Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans
- Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis
- Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon
Best Editing
- Tom Cross – Babylon
- Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick
- Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis
- Monika Willi – Tár
Best Costume Design
- Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Catherine Martin – Elvis
- Gersha Phillips – The Woman King
- Mary Zophres – Babylon
Best Hair and Makeup
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis Everything
- Everywhere All at Once The Whale
Best Visual Effects
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- RRR
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Comedy
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Bros
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Best Animated Feature
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
- Wendell & Wild
Best International Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Close
- Decision to Leave
- RRR
Best Song
- “Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing
- “Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- “Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
- “Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- “Naatu Naatu” – RRR
- “New Body Rhumba” – White Noise
Best Score
- Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Michael Giacchino – The Batman
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
- John Williams – The Fabelmans
Per altri contenuti, recuperate le nomination tv dei Critics Choice 2023.
