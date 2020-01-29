Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
La critica internazionale sembra aver apprezzato Birds of Prey, ecco le prime reazioni

All'estero Birds of Prey (e la fantasmagorica rinascita di Harley Quinn) è stato già mostrato alla stampa, che se ne è detta alquanto entusiasta. Vediamo le prime reazioni della critica sui social.

Harley Quinn e la sua gang tutta al femminile stanno per arrivare al cinema, ma nel frattempo tocca alla critica estera esprimere un giudizio sul film. Giudizio che, stando a quanto postato dai giornalisti sui social, pare più che positivo.

In linea generale, l'azione, i personaggi e l'estetica della pellicola sembrano essere gli elementi più apprezzati, come anche le interpretazioni degli attori, in particolare quelle di Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor e Margot Robbie.

"Ho appena visto #BirdsOfPrey, e sono felice di comunicarvi che è già il mio film DC preferito tra quelli dell'era moderna. Come Shazam, si crea un suo percorso con un'estetica, un'azione e un tono del tutto unici. Margot, Ewan e il resto del cast sono fantastici al 100%. Perchè non ci sono più scene sui pattini???" scrive Mike Rougeau di GameSpot.

"#BirdsOfPrey ha un'azione e dell'humor da paura, assieme ad alcuni dei personaggi più memorabili che abbiamo visto finora in un film DC. Ma il più grande punto di forza è Margot Robbie. È fantastica come Harley Quinn, e ci dimostra anche che a volta le relazioni che più contano sono quelle con il buon cibo" afferma Erik Davis di Fandango.

"BirdsOfPrey: personaggi di spicco, azione al di sopra della media e una colonna sonora azzeccatissima ostacolati forse da un ritmo e un tono poco omogenei. Le ragazze sono al meglio quando sono insieme, ma non ci sono abbastanza scene con tutte loro. La Cacciatrice di Mary Elizabeth Winstead è l'MVP non troppo nascosto del film 💕" spiega Angie J Han di Mashable.

Trovate questi e altri tweet su Birds of Prey (e la fantasmagorica rinascita di Harley Quinn) qui in calce alla notizia.

Birds of Prey, emancipazione e Marilyn Monroe nell'analisi del trailer

