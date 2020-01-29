La critica internazionale sembra aver apprezzato Birds of Prey, ecco le prime reazioni

Harley Quinn e la sua gang tutta al femminile stanno per arrivare al cinema, ma nel frattempo tocca alla critica estera esprimere un giudizio sul film. Giudizio che, stando a quanto postato dai giornalisti sui social, pare più che positivo. In linea generale, l'azione, i personaggi e l'estetica della pellicola sembrano essere gli elementi più apprezzati, come anche le interpretazioni degli attori, in particolare quelle di Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor e Margot Robbie . "Ho appena visto #BirdsOfPrey, e sono felice di comunicarvi che è già il mio film DC preferito tra quelli dell'era moderna. Come Shazam, si crea un suo percorso con un'estetica, un'azione e un tono del tutto unici. Margot, Ewan e il resto del cast sono fantastici al 100%. Perchè non ci sono più scene sui pattini???" scrive Mike Rougeau di GameSpot . "#BirdsOfPrey ha un'azione e dell'humor da paura, assieme ad alcuni dei personaggi più memorabili che abbiamo visto finora in un film DC. Ma il più grande punto di forza è Margot Robbie. È fantastica come Harley Quinn, e ci dimostra anche che a volta le relazioni che più contano sono quelle con il buon cibo" afferma Erik Davis di Fandango . "BirdsOfPrey: personaggi di spicco, azione al di sopra della media e una colonna sonora azzeccatissima ostacolati forse da un ritmo e un tono poco omogenei. Le ragazze sono al meglio quando sono insieme, ma non ci sono abbastanza scene con tutte loro. La Cacciatrice di Mary Elizabeth Winstead è l'MVP non troppo nascosto del film 💕" spiega Angie J Han di Mashable . Trovate questi e altri tweet su Birds of Prey (e la fantasmagorica rinascita di Harley Quinn) qui in calce alla notizia.

#BirdsofPrey is like if John Wick were run through a crazy funhouse filter and stuffed full of glitter and f-bombs. It's everything you could ever want from #HarleyQuinn and her badass girl gang. Into this movie completely. 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y2DZgPYN2Y — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey has terrific action, humor & some of the more memorable characters we’ve seen in a DC movie, but the biggest highlight is Margot Robbie. She is fantabulous as Harley, while also proving that sometimes our most valued relationships are the ones we have w/ good food pic.twitter.com/EDQ3sr5JtL — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 29, 2020

Just saw @birdsofpreywb courtesy of WB. I haven’t had this much fun at the movies in a while. Don’t let anyone tell you not to see this movie because they just don’t want you to live YOUR BEST LIFE and who needs that negativity in 2020? Non-spoiler review tomorrow.💋#BirdsofPrey pic.twitter.com/23x2AlizJK — Darknight Archivist ✌🏼💙🦇 (@HistoftheBatman) January 29, 2020

Just saw #BirdsofPrey and am happy to report that it's my favorite modern DC movie yet. Like Shazam, it carves its own path with totally unique aesthetic, action, and tone. Margot, Ewan and all the rest are 100% fantabulous. Why aren't there more roller skate action scenes?? pic.twitter.com/BDipKiB0qU — Mike Rougeau (@RogueCheddar) January 29, 2020

Cathy Yan’s #BIRDSOFPREY is a criminally fun celebration of sisterhood, with some of my favourite fight scenes in recent memory. I was grinning from ear to ear the entire thing; making a pub debut with my review soon! pic.twitter.com/QBEgyf6oan — Millicent Thomas (@MillicentOnFilm) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is so up my street it’s RIDICULOUS - fashionable, weirdo ladies breaking men’s shins & aggressively complimenting each other!! Yes please and thank you!!! — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey is a lot of fun and violent as hell. The Birds are so entertaining and distinctly different from each other. Ewan McGregor is so sinister and often hilarious. pic.twitter.com/4scxbS6GwT — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 29, 2020