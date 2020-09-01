Chadwick Boseman, il ricordo commosso di Michael B. Jordan:"Sei il mio fratellone"
Davide Sica
Michael B. Jordan ha ricordato l'amico e collega Chadwick Boseman con un emozionante tributo pubblicato su Instagram. I due attori hanno recitato insieme in Black Panther e sono rimasti molto uniti anche fuori dal set, come dimostrano le commoventi parole che Jordan ha dedicato alla star Marvel, scomparsa pochi giorni fa.
"Ho cercato di trovare la parole ma niente si avvicina a come mi sento. Ho riflettuto su ogni momento, ogni conversazione, ogni risata, ogni disaccordo, ogni abbraccio... tutto. Vorrei che avessimo più tempo" ha scritto Jordan.
L'attore ha ricordato i momenti condivisi sul set di Black Panther e di come Chadwick Boseman l'abbia ispirato ancor prima di lavorare insieme nel film Marvel.
"Fin quasi dall'inizio della mia carriera, a partire da La valle dei pini quando avevo 16 anni, mi hai aperto la strada. Mi hai mostrato come essere migliore, onorare uno scopo e creare un'eredità. E che tu lo sappia o no... ho osservato, imparato e costantemente motivato dalla tua grandezza. Ti importavi della tua famiglia, dei tuoi amici, del tuo mestiere, del tuo spirito. Ti importavi dei bambini, della comunità, della nostra cultura e dell'umanità. Ti importavi di me. Sei il mio fratello maggiore, ma non ho mai avuto la possibilità di dirtelo [...]" ha proseguito Jordan.
Chadwick Boseman è morto qualche giorno fa a causa di un cancro al colon, del quale soffriva da quattro anni.
In questi giorni sono davvero tanti i messaggi di cordoglio da parte dei colleghi di Boseman e dei fan che hanno voluto ricordare la star di Black Panther.
I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time. Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.
