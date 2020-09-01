Chadwick Boseman, il ricordo commosso di Michael B. Jordan:'Sei il mio fratellone'

Michael B. Jordan ha ricordato l'amico e collega Chadwick Boseman con un emozionante tributo pubblicato su Instagram. I due attori hanno recitato insieme in Black Panther e sono rimasti molto uniti anche fuori dal set, come dimostrano le commoventi parole che Jordan ha dedicato alla star Marvel, scomparsa pochi giorni fa.

"Ho cercato di trovare la parole ma niente si avvicina a come mi sento. Ho riflettuto su ogni momento, ogni conversazione, ogni risata, ogni disaccordo, ogni abbraccio... tutto. Vorrei che avessimo più tempo" ha scritto Jordan.

L'attore ha ricordato i momenti condivisi sul set di Black Panther e di come Chadwick Boseman l'abbia ispirato ancor prima di lavorare insieme nel film Marvel.





"Fin quasi dall'inizio della mia carriera, a partire da La valle dei pini quando avevo 16 anni, mi hai aperto la strada. Mi hai mostrato come essere migliore, onorare uno scopo e creare un'eredità. E che tu lo sappia o no... ho osservato, imparato e costantemente motivato dalla tua grandezza. Ti importavi della tua famiglia, dei tuoi amici, del tuo mestiere, del tuo spirito. Ti importavi dei bambini, della comunità, della nostra cultura e dell'umanità. Ti importavi di me. Sei il mio fratello maggiore, ma non ho mai avuto la possibilità di dirtelo [...]" ha proseguito Jordan.

Chadwick Boseman è morto qualche giorno fa a causa di un cancro al colon, del quale soffriva da quattro anni.

In questi giorni sono davvero tanti i messaggi di cordoglio da parte dei colleghi di Boseman e dei fan che hanno voluto ricordare la star di Black Panther.