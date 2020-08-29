Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Marvel

Chadwick Boseman: Hollywood e i colleghi Avengers rendono omaggio al supereroe caduto

La morte di Chadwick Boseman ha colpito il mondo dello spettacolo e i fan come un fulmine a ciel sereno, arrivata per noi in una calda mattinata di agosto, insospettabile. L'interprete di T'Challa in Black Panther ha tenuto per sé i dolori della malattia, tra interventi e chemioterapia, apparendo sempre gioioso e pieno di forza.

Non lo era, purtroppo, e a 4 anni dalla diagnosi il cancro al colon lo ha infine portato via dalla sua amata famiglia reale e da quella del Marvel Cinematic Universe, in cui aveva debuttato nel 2016 in Captain America: Civil War, lo stesso anno della terribile scoperta della malattia.

Non è chiaro in quanti sapessero delle reali condizioni dell'attore, ma tutti, da Chris Evans a Brie Larson, da Sterling K. Brown a Mark Ruffalo, colleghi, amici, conoscenti, star, hanno voluto rendere omaggio via social al supereroe caduto, ricordandolo in modo commosso e sottolineando l'esempio, il coraggio e il grande cuore di un attore che ci mancherà molto.

Qui alcuni commenti delle star:

Chris Evans: "Sono profondamente devastato. È ben più che straziante. Chadwick era speciale. Una persona vera, originale. Un artista sempre impegnato, costantemente curioso. Aveva ancora tanto meraviglioso lavoro da mostrarci e creare. Sono infinitamente grato della nostra amicizia. Resta nel Potere, Re"

Mark Ruffalo: "Tutto quello che posso dire è che le tragedia che si sono ammassate quest'anno sono adesso ancora più tragiche data la scomparsa di Chadwick Boseman. Che uomo, e che talento. Fratello, sei stato uno dei più grandi e la sua grandezza è stata una benedizione. Il signore ti ama. Resta nel Potere, Re"

Don Cheadle: "Mi mancherai, fratello di compleanno. Sei sempre stato luce e amore per me. Dio mio... sempre e per sempre"

Brie Larson: "Chadwick Boseman era una persona che irradiava potere e pace. Che rappresentava molto più di se stesso. Che ha sempre trovato il tempo per sapere come stavi e parole di incoraggiamento quando ti sentivi insicuro. Sono onorata di aver condiviso dei ricordi con lui. Le conversazioni, le risate. Il mio cuore è con te e la tua famiglia. Ci mancherai e non ti dimenticheremo mai. Risposa nel Potere e nella pace, amico mio".

Altri commenti sono in calce.

