Chadwick Boseman: Hollywood e i colleghi Avengers rendono omaggio al supereroe caduto

Non lo era, purtroppo, e a 4 anni dalla diagnosi il cancro al colon lo ha infine portato via dalla sua amata famiglia reale e da quella del Marvel Cinematic Universe , in cui aveva debuttato nel 2016 in Captain America: Civil War , lo stesso anno della terribile scoperta della malattia. Non è chiaro in quanti sapessero delle reali condizioni dell'attore, ma tutti, da Chris Evans a Brie Larson , da Sterling K. Brown a Mark Ruffalo , colleghi, amici, conoscenti, star, hanno voluto rendere omaggio via social al supereroe caduto, ricordandolo in modo commosso e sottolineando l'esempio, il coraggio e il grande cuore di un attore che ci mancherà molto. Qui alcuni commenti delle star: Chris Evans : "Sono profondamente devastato. È ben più che straziante. Chadwick era speciale. Una persona vera, originale. Un artista sempre impegnato, costantemente curioso. Aveva ancora tanto meraviglioso lavoro da mostrarci e creare. Sono infinitamente grato della nostra amicizia. Resta nel Potere, Re" Mark Ruffalo : "Tutto quello che posso dire è che le tragedia che si sono ammassate quest'anno sono adesso ancora più tragiche data la scomparsa di Chadwick Boseman. Che uomo, e che talento. Fratello, sei stato uno dei più grandi e la sua grandezza è stata una benedizione. Il signore ti ama. Resta nel Potere, Re" Don Cheadle : "Mi mancherai, fratello di compleanno. Sei sempre stato luce e amore per me. Dio mio... sempre e per sempre" Brie Larson : "Chadwick Boseman era una persona che irradiava potere e pace. Che rappresentava molto più di se stesso. Che ha sempre trovato il tempo per sapere come stavi e parole di incoraggiamento quando ti sentivi insicuro. Sono onorata di aver condiviso dei ricordi con lui. Le conversazioni, le risate. Il mio cuore è con te e la tua famiglia. Ci mancherai e non ti dimenticheremo mai. Risposa nel Potere e nella pace, amico mio". Altri commenti sono in calce.

La morte di Chadwick Boseman ha colpito il mondo dello spettacolo e i fan come un fulmine a ciel sereno, arrivata per noi in una calda mattinata di agosto, insospettabile. L'interprete di T'Challa in Black Panther ha tenuto per sé i dolori della malattia, tra interventi e chemioterapia, apparendo sempre gioioso e pieno di forza.

Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿‍♂️ forever and ever ... https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020

This is a crushing blow. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020

Here’s to an incredible man with immeasurable talent, who leaned into life regardless of his personal battles. You never truly know what the people around you might be going through - treat them with kindness and cherish every minute you have together. RIP #ChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/NaNC5GKuut — Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 29, 2020

What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like. https://t.co/U3OOnJVS42 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 29, 2020

May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so. pic.twitter.com/jdip3RHoXb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 29, 2020

Chadwick.....no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity........It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you....Rest well prince...May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/6abglPBOsh — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 29, 2020

I’ll miss waiting to see what he does next. Rest in power. https://t.co/PkRjw4HKSF — Nia DaCosta (@NiaDaCosta) August 29, 2020

Eternally in power — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) August 29, 2020

I met Chadwick the day Stan put his hand and footprints into the Chinese Theater Forecourt. He was nice and a little nervous, but very regal - like T’challa. And so talented. This is heartbreaking. 43 is too to die. My heart goes out to his family and fellow fans tonight. https://t.co/cdsjU2oB3B — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 29, 2020