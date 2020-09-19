Chadwick Boseman Forever: ecco come vari artisti hanno immortalato Black Panther

La notizia della morte di Chadwick Boseman ha lasciato tutti senza parole. Per tale ragione artisti da ogni angolo del mondo hanno deciso di onorare con le proprie opere la star di Black Panther.

Si tratta di omaggi che lasciano praticamente senza parole e, sembra impossibile restare indifferenti di fronte a simili immagini che potete vedere di seguito. Di grande impatto è la dedica di Bosslogic corredata da una sentita didascalia in cui riconosce a Boseman anche parte della sua notorietà.

"Chadwick incarnava un supereroe anche nella vita reale, è riuscito a superare le vette più alte della sua carriera di attore malato com'era, sapendo fin troppo bene che il suo tempo con noi e con i suoi cari sarebbe stato probabilmente ostacolato. Ha fatto tutto questo con il cuore di un guerriero e sempre con quel sorriso gentile che poteva illuminare una stanza. Quello che molte persone non sanno di me è che Chadwick è stato uno dei primi nell'universo Marvel, per non parlare dell'industria dell'intrattenimento a promuovere e mostrare amore per le mie opere, ha giocato un ruolo importante nell'aiutare il mio lavoro a raggiungere il massimo. Grazie a lui ho potuto collaborare con la Marvel in Endgame".

Ricordiamo che anche molti altri colleghi del mondo dello spettacolo e del cinema hanno omaggiato con parole strazianti l'interprete di Black Panther che è divenuto il cinecomic più visto degli ultimi tempi.