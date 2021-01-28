Chadwick Boseman, arriva la prima nomination postuma: ecco gli Independent Spirit Awards

Mancano poco meno di tre mesi all'edizione numero 36 degli Independent Spirit Awards e poche ore fa sono state annunciate le candidature per il 2021. Gli Spirit Awards dello scorso anno erano stati dominati da Diamanti Grezzi e The Farewell, con Renée Zellweger vincitrice del premio alla miglior attrice protagonista, poi bissato con l'Oscar.

Il film più nominato di quest'anno è Mai raramente a volte sempre, con 7 candidature totali. Anche Minari ha ottenuto un buon riscontro con 6 nomination, mentre Ma Rainey's Black Bottom e Nomadland hanno raccolto 5 candidature ciascuno. Si tratta della prima candidatura postuma per Chadwick Boseman, co-star del film con Viola Davis.



Netflix è lo studio più nominato con 16 nomination, seguito da Focus Features con 10 e A24 con 9. Come sempre il limite di budget per partecipare agli Independent Spirit Awards è 22,5 milioni di dollari. Per questo motivo diversi competitor all'Oscar targati Netflix di alto profilo come Il processo ai Chicago 7, Da 5 Bloods e Mank non possono partecipare alla cerimonia 2021.

L'edizione 36 degli Independent Spirit Awards si terrà giovedì 22 aprile.



Ecco le candidature sezione cinema:

Best Feature

“First Cow”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

“Nomadland”

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Eliza Hittman,” Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Kelly Reichardt, “First Cow”

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best First Feature

“I Carry You With Me”

“The 40 Year Old Version”

“The Sound of Metal”

“Miss Juneteenth”

“Nine Days”

Best Female Lead

Nicole Beharie, “Miss Juneteenth”

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Sidney Flanigan, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Julia Garner, “The Assistant”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Male Lead

Riz Ahmed, “The Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Rob Morgan, “Bull”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Adarsh Gourav, “The White Tiger”

Best Supporting Female

Alexis Chikaeze, “Miss Juneteenth”

Yeri Han, “Minari”

Valerie Mahaffey, French Exit”

Talia Ryder, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Yuh-jung Youn, “Minari”

Best Supporting Male

Colman Domingo, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Orion Lee, “First Cow”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Glynn Turmann, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Benedict Wong, “Nine Days”

Best Screenplay

“Bad Education”

“Minari”

“The Half of It”

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

“Promising Young Woman”

Best First Screenplay

Kitty Green, “The Assistant”

Noah Hutton, “Lapsis”

Channing Godfrey Peoples, “Miss Juneteenth”

Andy Siara, “Palm Springs”

James Sweeney, “Straight Up”

Best Cinematography

Jay Keitel, “She Dies Tomorrow”

Shabier Kirchner, “Bull”

Michael Latham, “The Assistant”

Hélène Louvart, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Joshua James Richards, “Nomadland”

Best Editing

“I Carry You With Me”

“The Invisible Man”

“Residue”

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

“Nomadland”

Robert Altman Award

“One Night in Miami”

Best Documentary

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“Dick Johnson Is Dead”

“Time”

“The Mole Agent”

Best International Film

“Bacurau”

“The Disciple”

“Night of the Kings”

“Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time”

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Piaget Producers Award

Kara Durrett

Lucas Joaquin

Gerry Kim

Someone to Watch Award

David Midell, “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”

Ekwa Msangi, “Farewell Amor”

Annie Silverstein, “Bull”

Truer Than Fiction Award

Cecilia Aldarondo, “Landfall”

Elegance Bratton, “Pier Kids”

Elizabeth Lo, “Stray”

John Cassavetes Awards

“The Killing of Two Lovers”

“La Leyenda Negra”

“Lingua Franca”

“Residue”

“Saint Frances”



