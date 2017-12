Bright: Max Landis è stato accusato di molestie da alcuni utenti Social

Written by a psychopath who sexually abused and assaults women, right? Cool — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 22, 2017

I can’t imagine who is more scared in a post-Weinstein world than a famous director’s son. — Allie 4815162342 (@AllieGoertz) November 7, 2017

BTW, multiple publications interviewed me about this tweet and I gave on-the-record comments to all of them. I don't know if they'll ever come out but from what I can tell, each place is taking the story very seriously. — Allie 4815162342 (@AllieGoertz) December 21, 2017

Definitely watch that big Netflix movie coming out, written by that fucking psychopath who is one of the worst people alive — Jake Weisman (@weismanjake) December 18, 2017

I don't know who you mean but if that's true I bet I have SEVERAL friends who have been sexually assaulted by him — Siobhan Thompson (@vornietom) December 19, 2017

Max Landis still thinks I blocked him because I didn’t like what he said about a movie. I had him blocked for months before then because of a DM I received from a young actress who was harassed by him. I gave her my word that I would keep it confidential, which was...challenging. — Lexi Alexander ‎ (@Lexialex) December 23, 2017