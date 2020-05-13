Brad Pitt, la star di Sleepers si farà tagliare i capelli da un mago sciamano alchimista
Dimenticate la chioma di capelli dorati sfoggiata ai Golden Globe e agli Oscar 2020, perché per rimediare alla chiusura dei parrucchieri durante il lockdown per il Coronavirus la star Brad Pitt ha trovato un escamotage a dir poco originale.
Il prodotto che la star di C'Era Una Volta a Hollywood utilizza per le sue iconiche acconciature, infatti, pare sia un certo balsamo per capelli organico, vegano e fatto assolutamente a mano chiamato Nourishing Hair Balm di Gaffer&Child, su base di olio di cocco: il prodotto è stato creato da tale Sal Salcedo, non solo parrucchiere e fondatore di Nova Arts Salon ma, almeno sul suo profilo Instagram, anche mago, alchimista e sciamano.
Insomma, ne abbiamo sentite tante in queste settimane di lockdown, ma il nuovo parrucchiere della star potrebbe batterle tutte: nel suo salone l'esperienza sarà quantomeno mistica.
La star, che ha recentemente firmato un contratto in esclusiva con la Warner Bros., nelle ultime settimane ha raccontato la malattia con la quale convive e che gli impedisce di ricordare i volti delle persone che conosce. Si chiama prosopagnosia, ed è un disturbo comporta serie difficoltà e talvolta la quasi impossibilità di riconoscere i volti delle persone: ha origine da un deficit percettivo del sistema nervoso centrale, può essere una malattia congenita o svilupparsi ed acuirsi negli anni.
Per altri approfondimenti, scoprite la nuova fiamma di Brad Pitt.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Haircut & Styling on mi Amigo Mr. Brad Pitt for @nytimes 👀 Great Performers issue 2019. Shot by talented @jackdavisonphoto 📸 Finished using @gafferandchild ✨ Check the article on nytimes.com Quick story: I was 13 when I first started cutting hair, it was in my garage only doing men’s hair, it didn’t take long till people knew me as “Sal the barber” 💈 I liked it, although at the same time I hated it because I didn’t want to be limited by a title. That was what pushed me to work harder & seek to be known as an artist before anything else. The artist is able to remind people of how beautiful the world 🌎 is when everybody else seems to forget. Most importantly the Artist is responsible to let others see how unique & beautiful they are (on the inside) the outside is just a plus my friends. Little 13 year old me is content, little 13year old me had lots of dreams, is little immigrant boy from Mexico 🇲🇽 is proud of himself? Yes indeed. Very much so, but he is excited to see where else we can take this wild life journey ride! 🌈✨ What does success mean to you? to me it means to not be defined by what others want for me, it means to go beyond culture, time, perceived limitations that we had created for ourselves; it means to stay true to the dreams of the young child inside of us. success means to always push & seek to become better than the day before. ❤️ #salsalhair #nytimes #greatperformers #bestactors #bradpitt #gafferandchild
