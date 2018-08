Brad Bird afferma che l'ossessione per i sequel di Hollywood è stupida e poco lungimirante

Some of the best films made are sequels. And yes, they ARE hard to do well. But they are getting to be the only movies of size and ambition that Hollywood will make now. And that’s not only sad, it’s shortsighted & stupid. https://t.co/wvQtmGpNgZ — Brad Bird (@BradBirdA113) 24 agosto 2018

Probably Chris Nolan’s DUNKIRK, an original script that was not only big, but had an ambitious structure (1 hr, 1 day, 1 wk intercut). Like his other originals, DUNKIRK was a box office success, keeping hope alive for more big original films. https://t.co/jtFZxEL1QC — Brad Bird (@BradBirdA113) 24 agosto 2018

100% agreed. Not an original, but I LOVE BR 2049.

However, the subject is also about financially successful big films, and neither “BLADERUNNERs” were big successes at the theatrical box office. So the studios are unlikely to be persuaded by them. https://t.co/X9pq3QAPph — Brad Bird (@BradBirdA113) 26 agosto 2018

To be clear, EDGE OF TOMORROW was a hit, but given production and advertising costs, it didn’t show the kind of profit that would encourage other studios to start gambling on originals again.

But they ARE planning a sequel... — Brad Bird (@BradBirdA113) 27 agosto 2018