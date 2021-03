Borderlands, prende forma il film di Eli Roth: Gearbox aggiorna sulla produzione

I just got back from a few weeks in Hungary working on the Borderlands movie and I hear you want some Golden Keys for Borderlands 3. Here's a SHiFT code for 3 of them:



CZ53T-XFXFH-5RW69-6TTB3-XS5ZW



Redeem in game or at https://t.co/qeoZfch3Wu. Expires March 11 at 10am CT. pic.twitter.com/GKcXgf4VYe