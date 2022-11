Blue Beetle a rischio rinvio? L'assenza agli ultimi Comic Con allarma i fan

Still nothing on Blue Beetle wonder now if they going to decide to push it to 2024 instead https://t.co/vtRnVTkrDq

Yeah,Blue beetle is probably going to be delayed

Not seeing it advertised at comic con India too

And now this

And they're not at ccxp, where blue beetle would be the main thing to show there if they had it 💀 pic.twitter.com/MhszVMNl2L