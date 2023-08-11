Blue Beetle, le prime reazioni: il film DC è promosso o bocciato?

Happy to report @angelmanuelsoto's #BlueBeetle was so much better than I expected. He's added his own flavor to the superhero genre by having the film focus on a tight-knit family and Latino culture. It’s fun, extremely funny, and he got away with a few jokes that floored me. pic.twitter.com/TA6I5a9sGl — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) August 11, 2023

#BlueBeetle is my favorite post-Nolan DC film.



It’s an action packed, highly entertaining superhero story about family…& there’s nothing more important than family.



The film is unique in that it lovingly & unabashedly shares the Reyes family’s Mexican culture. @bluebeetle 🧵 pic.twitter.com/o6Q9kUrbeC — POC Culture (@POCculture) August 11, 2023

#BlueBeetle stands out from previous DC entries & its mostly due to the Latin flavor, let's be real. It's funny, emotional & the action scenes w BB are amazing! The cast is beautiful, but Maridueña & López SHINE. Can't wait to see more! Congrats al BORI @angelmanuelsoto LFG!! 💙 pic.twitter.com/Uh90ETdNXG — Genesis O'Neill (@genesisoneill) August 11, 2023