Blue Beetle, le prime reazioni: il film DC è promosso o bocciato?
Nonostante Blue Beetle sia dato come un flop sicuro al box office, le prime reazioni dei critici mostrano un atteggiamento ben diverso da tale prospettiva. Positivo o negativo?
I tweet che vi abbiamo lasciato in calce rispondono incontrovertibilmente a questa domanda.
"#BlueBeetle è una vittoria GIGANTESCA per la DC e un'introduzione elettrica al primo eroe del DCU", si legge nel tweet del giornalista Griffin Schiller. "#BlueBeetle si distingue dai precedenti film DC e questo è dovuto principalmente all'essenza latina, non giriamoci intorno. È divertente, commovente e le scene d'azione con BB sono pazzesche!", scrive invece Genesis 'O Neill.
Uno degli elementi più apprezzati del film dai critici è proprio la cultura latina: @FicoCangiano scrive su Twitter di essere "felice di affermare che #BlueBeetle è stata una visione piacevole! È al contempo una fantastica introduzione al personaggio/eroe di Jaime Reyes, ma anche una lettera d'amore alla cultura latina, che si concentra sulla famiglia e le sue radici". Poco tempo fa anche il regista David Ayer aveva esultato per il protagonista latino, in virtù dell'importanza della rappresentanza.
Addirittura @PocCulture scrive, sempre su Twitter, che Blue Beetle è "il mio film della DC post-Nolan preferito". Inutile dire che ulteriori reazioni dei critici al nuovo film che vede Xolo Maridueña protagonista seguono la stessa linea positiva.
Happy to report @angelmanuelsoto's #BlueBeetle was so much better than I expected. He's added his own flavor to the superhero genre by having the film focus on a tight-knit family and Latino culture. It’s fun, extremely funny, and he got away with a few jokes that floored me. pic.twitter.com/TA6I5a9sGl— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) August 11, 2023
#BlueBeetle is my favorite post-Nolan DC film.— POC Culture (@POCculture) August 11, 2023
It’s an action packed, highly entertaining superhero story about family…& there’s nothing more important than family.
The film is unique in that it lovingly & unabashedly shares the Reyes family’s Mexican culture. @bluebeetle 🧵 pic.twitter.com/o6Q9kUrbeC
#BlueBeetle stands out from previous DC entries & its mostly due to the Latin flavor, let's be real. It's funny, emotional & the action scenes w BB are amazing! The cast is beautiful, but Maridueña & López SHINE. Can't wait to see more! Congrats al BORI @angelmanuelsoto LFG!! 💙 pic.twitter.com/Uh90ETdNXG— Genesis O'Neill (@genesisoneill) August 11, 2023
#BlueBeetle is a MASSIVE win for DC & an electric introduction to the first hero of the DCU. Xolo Maridueña's charismatic star making performance confidently anchors this intimate synthwave journey of family, heritage, & purpose. A fresh and endearing spin on the origin story! pic.twitter.com/BlpXS2iKFl— Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) August 11, 2023
Altri contenuti per Blue Beetle
- "Blue Beetle sarà una trilogia": il regista è sicuro... ma la DC?
- Blue Beetle si dirige a gran velocità verso l'ennesimo flop box office della DC
- Blue Beetle, David Ayer esulta per il protagonista latino
- Blue Beetle, il regista felice dell'alloggio di Zack Snyder: 'Grazie, maestro'
- Blue Beetle, Zack Snyder senza rancore: 'Voglio portarci i miei figli'
Blue Beetle
- Distributore: Warner Bros
- Genere: Avventura
- Regia: Angel Manuel Soto
- Interpreti: Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine, Susan Sarandon, Elpidia Carrillo, Raoul Trujillo, George Lopez, Harvey Guillén, Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Belissa Escobedo
- Sceneggiatura: Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer
- +
Quanto attendi: Blue Beetle
Hype totali: 14
Contenuti più Letti
- Cos'è Spider-Man Lotus e perché se ne parla: la storia del controverso film in uscita oggi
- 1 commenti"Questo Clint Eastwood è pigro, non fa nulla": le lamentele del produttore di Sergio Leone
- 44 commentiDisney cambia i prezzi di Disney+ Italia: quanto varieranno i costi e da che giorno
- James Cameron contro Sylvester Stallone: "Quel Rambo 2 non l'ho scritto io"
- 1 commentiNetflix pubblica il trailer di un nuovo film di vampiri più unico che raro: El Conde
- 3 commenti5 cult che valgono il prezzo dell'abbonamento (anche più alto) su Disney+
- 2 commentiShark 2, Jason Statham conquista la Cina e vola al box office globale
- 5 commentiMargot Robbie, Stephen King pazzo per Babylon: "Tra 20 anni sarà rivalutato come un cult"
- 2 commentiIndiana Jones e Il quadrante del destino, quando uscirà in streaming su Disney+?
- Pirati dei Caraibi: I segreti della lampada, il trailer del fan-film senza Johnny Depp