Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
  1. HOME
  2. Blue Beetle
  3. Notizie

Blue Beetle, le prime reazioni: il film DC è promosso o bocciato?

Blue Beetle, le prime reazioni: il film DC è promosso o bocciato?
INFORMAZIONI FILM
di

Nonostante Blue Beetle sia dato come un flop sicuro al box office, le prime reazioni dei critici mostrano un atteggiamento ben diverso da tale prospettiva. Positivo o negativo?

I tweet che vi abbiamo lasciato in calce rispondono incontrovertibilmente a questa domanda.

"#BlueBeetle è una vittoria GIGANTESCA per la DC e un'introduzione elettrica al primo eroe del DCU", si legge nel tweet del giornalista Griffin Schiller. "#BlueBeetle si distingue dai precedenti film DC e questo è dovuto principalmente all'essenza latina, non giriamoci intorno. È divertente, commovente e le scene d'azione con BB sono pazzesche!", scrive invece Genesis 'O Neill.

Uno degli elementi più apprezzati del film dai critici è proprio la cultura latina: @FicoCangiano scrive su Twitter di essere "felice di affermare che #BlueBeetle è stata una visione piacevole! È al contempo una fantastica introduzione al personaggio/eroe di Jaime Reyes, ma anche una lettera d'amore alla cultura latina, che si concentra sulla famiglia e le sue radici". Poco tempo fa anche il regista David Ayer aveva esultato per il protagonista latino, in virtù dell'importanza della rappresentanza.

Addirittura @PocCulture scrive, sempre su Twitter, che Blue Beetle è "il mio film della DC post-Nolan preferito". Inutile dire che ulteriori reazioni dei critici al nuovo film che vede Xolo Maridueña protagonista seguono la stessa linea positiva.

FONTE: https://collider.com/blue-beetle-reactions-is-it-good/
Iscriviti a Google News Rimani aggiornato seguendoci su Google News! Seguici
Unisciti all'orda: la chat telegramper parlare di videogiochi
speciale

Blue Beetle potrebbe stupirci, ma non avrà senso
Blue Beetle potrebbe stupirci, ma non avrà senso

Altri contenuti per Blue Beetle

  1. Gal Gadot era la prima scelta di Margot Robbie per Barbie: "Mi sono commossa"
  2. Stephen Amell mette tutti a tacere e scende in strada a Hollywood per unirsi allo sciopero