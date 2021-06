Black Widow, finalmente le prime reazioni sul film Marvel! Ecco cosa ne pensa la stampa

#BlackWidow is one of Marvel's best solo films.



Start to finish, the movie is great. Excellent surprises, emotional character moments, bad-ass action, and Scarlett Johansson finally gets to pour everything into the role.



Director Cate Shortland nailed it. Bravo. pic.twitter.com/sgEkUW63cT — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow shows exactly why Natasha Romanoff was the glue that held the Avengers together. Shades of John Wick fight scenes & inventive action sequences wrapped in a heartfelt & poignant story about family & how the world treats girls. Excited to see Yelena carry the torch. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) June 17, 2021

Marvel movies are back! #BlackWidow is a tense, action-packed spy thriller that truly completes Natasha’s story in a visceral & emotional way. Florence Pugh CRUSHES it & is an instant MCU icon. This is like the MCU's Bond movie w/ shades of MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE & THELMA & LOUISE. pic.twitter.com/bauc2XVQlF — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 17, 2021

Dug #BlackWidow a good deal! Was kinda worried about watching this story unfold knowing what’s to come in Endgame, that it might diminish the stakes, but that wasn’t the case. In fact, this is the kind of prequel story that feels bound to enhance other installments of the MCU. pic.twitter.com/sFcwHzW30Y — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 17, 2021