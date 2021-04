Black Widow, ecco perché il nuovo trailer ha diviso i fan Marvel

They got Taskmaster out here looking like a gawd damn power ranger villain. 🤦🏾‍♂️ You don’t deserve this. 😭 #BlackWidow https://t.co/qZ3NEVbNYK pic.twitter.com/X6u9bH5eXU

I watched the #BlackWidow trailer and have thoughts.



Why is she narrating, isn't she dead?



Nat suffers from the whole "you did so many bad things the only way to make amends is die" trope in ADDITION to the female fridge trope.



If this isn't a gay love story I don't want it.