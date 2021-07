Black Panther 2, la prime foto e video dal set anticipano delle scene ambientate in acqua!

NEW: Another look at some equipment BTS of BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER! A crew member on another movie (sinny8 on Instagram) shared a picture of a giant tank used for underwater scenes. pic.twitter.com/i0Umzsu07A

BREAKING: The first behind the scenes look at BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER has surfaced online! 🐾



The video gives us a close look at one of the films sets, as it’s being constructed.



via: coolfreetv (Instagram)pic.twitter.com/rBODgwbmob