Black Panther 2, fan dalla parte di Ryan Coogler: "Merita il massimo rispetto"
Ivan Marra
Ancor prima che iniziassero le ripresa di Black Panther 2, Ryan Coogler ha dovuto affrontare un numero impressionante di difficoltà, una su tutte la morte di Chadwick Boserman che ha messo seriamente a rischio l'intera produzione. Fortunatamente però, il regista ha dalla sua parte i fan del MCU, che sui social lo difendono a spada tratta.
La decisione di non procedere al recast di T'Challa, sommata al complesso caso di Letitia Wright, non lo hanno di certo messo in una posizione invidiabile ma a quanto pare, Coogler ha tutta la stima del pubblico.
Su Twitter un utente ha scritto: "Spero che non inizierete a calunniare Ryan Coogler per BP2. Ha dovuto letteralmente affrontare anche la morte di Chadwick e anche la decisione della Marvel di non sostituire T'Challa e ora deve fare i conti con le stronzate di Letitia. Semmai merita il massimo rispetto. Perché sta cercando di onorare l'eredità di Chadwick nel miglior modo possibile e deve allo stesso tempo onorare anche Black Panther, tutto in un solo film".
Molti sono i post dello stesso tipo spuntati sui social. Tutti sembrano concordare sulla difficilissima missione di Ryan Coogler che pur dovendo portare avanti la storia del supereroe Marvel deve fare i conti con una quantità indicibile di problemi.
I hope y‘all don’t start slandering Ryan Coogler for BP2. He literally had to deal with Chadwick‘s death too and also Marvels decision to not recast T‘Challa and now he has to deal with Letitia‘s bullshit. If anything he deserves the biggest respect 1/2 pic.twitter.com/btuBYhmqEh— Noel (@Noelpatrol) December 11, 2021
All of these complications stemming from the new lead of Black Panther just makes you miss Chadwick even more. He would never 😩 pic.twitter.com/hoBLeMkvzE— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) December 11, 2021
i was all for Shuri being the next Black Panther but since that’s all been fucked by Letitia, I’m hoping they’ll pass the title to Nakia. i think she’s the next obvious choice and she’d be amazing at it pic.twitter.com/miqksBTgSJ— Rue 🗡 (@LOKlMAXlMOFF) December 11, 2021
Not people saying just recast t’challa in black panther 2, since letitia wright might be out because of being an anti-vaxxer😭how about you give some attention to lupita nyong’o and make her the lead instead. pic.twitter.com/bvmtjIXDbt— isa 🇵🇭 (@jyndjarin) December 11, 2021
Black Panther 2
- Distributore: disney
- Genere: Comics / Fumetti
- Regia: Ryan Coogler
- Interpreti: Chadwick Boseman
- Nazione: Usa
- Produttore: Kevin Feige
Quanto attendi: Black Panther 2
Hype totali: 28
