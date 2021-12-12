Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
  1. HOME
  2. Black Panther 2
  3. Notizie

Black Panther 2, fan dalla parte di Ryan Coogler: "Merita il massimo rispetto"

Black Panther 2, fan dalla parte di Ryan Coogler: 'Merita il massimo rispetto'
INFORMAZIONI FILM
di

Ancor prima che iniziassero le ripresa di Black Panther 2, Ryan Coogler ha dovuto affrontare un numero impressionante di difficoltà, una su tutte la morte di Chadwick Boserman che ha messo seriamente a rischio l'intera produzione. Fortunatamente però, il regista ha dalla sua parte i fan del MCU, che sui social lo difendono a spada tratta.

La decisione di non procedere al recast di T'Challa, sommata al complesso caso di Letitia Wright, non lo hanno di certo messo in una posizione invidiabile ma a quanto pare, Coogler ha tutta la stima del pubblico.

Su Twitter un utente ha scritto: "Spero che non inizierete a calunniare Ryan Coogler per BP2. Ha dovuto letteralmente affrontare anche la morte di Chadwick e anche la decisione della Marvel di non sostituire T'Challa e ora deve fare i conti con le stronzate di Letitia. Semmai merita il massimo rispetto. Perché sta cercando di onorare l'eredità di Chadwick nel miglior modo possibile e deve allo stesso tempo onorare anche Black Panther, tutto in un solo film".

Molti sono i post dello stesso tipo spuntati sui social. Tutti sembrano concordare sulla difficilissima missione di Ryan Coogler che pur dovendo portare avanti la storia del supereroe Marvel deve fare i conti con una quantità indicibile di problemi.

Quanto è interessante?
2
speciale

Black Panther 2 fra spettri dal passato, Spider-Man e sovrani subacquei

Altri contenuti per Black Panther 2

  1. Harry Potter, la prima edizione de La Pietra Filosofale venduta a quasi 500.000 dollari!
  2. The Marvels, una fan art diventa virale: l'inaspettata reazione di Brie Larson