Black Adam, The Rock esulta dopo il debutto: e svela quale scena ha girato per prima

Love seeing all my #BlackAdam peeps go nuts when BA eviscerates dudes with his bare hands 🤣👏🏾👊🏾

Fun fact ~ this electrocuting moment was my very first take on my very first day. This is when I knew the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe was about to change. #ManInBlack⚡️ https://t.co/ThiNNXYcbc