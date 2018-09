Birds of Prey: le reazioni al casting di Black Canary e della Cacciatrice sono 'miste'

Il DC Movie Universe ha trovato la sua Cacciatrice e la sua Black Canary per l'adattamento live-action di Birds of Prey, e i fan hanno opinioni discordanti sul casting. E dunque. come abbiamo riportato accuratamente ieri sera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead è stata scritturata per interpretare il ruolo di Elena Bertinelli, altrimenti nota come Cacciatrice, mentre Jurnee Smollett-Bell è stata scelta per vestire i panni di Dinah Lance, meglio conosciuta come Black Canary.

The Black Canary casting for the Birds of Prey movie is going to ruffle more than a few feathers, but as a huge Black Canary fan, I embrace change and am 100% here for our beautiful WoC Black Canary — ︽✵︽ Erik (Libra) ︽✵︽ (@SuperheroSwifts) September 26, 2018

Black Canary is black now. Pretty cool. Margot Robbie is really trying to make Birds of Prey a really great film. Hope it works out — pay me in wealth (@TheMSeries1) September 26, 2018

Elizabeth Winstead actually got cast in #BirdsOfPrey! That's what I'm talking about! @wbpictures you're the ultimate MvP! This film is setting up to be something great! I love this casting! @MargotRobbie https://t.co/iLhnVFIbUz — John Darius (@JDarius28) September 26, 2018

I feel like there are more excited choices out there....but damn am I excited for #birdsofprey https://t.co/OaIPVxExkO — all about movies🚀 (@youknowbatman14) September 26, 2018

That is the best they could do?? That's sad! #BirdsOfPrey — Evan Almighty (@WestAdams10th) September 26, 2018

Another day in tolerant KINO.

Oh, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress! Wonderful!

Oh my gush, Black Canary cast!

And Black Canary is... Jurnee Smollett-Bell

Are you nuts?

Thanks for another ruined character.#BirdsOfPrey pic.twitter.com/ZzmGwU2P68 — Jojo Lobajo (@jojo_lobajo) September 26, 2018

The actress playing Dinah must either dye her hair blonde, or wear a wig. Chuck Dixon played up both those angles in the first special he created the Birds of Prey (Gary Frank on art too! It's a MUST read!) #BirdsOfPrey — Gideon (@GideonPontapee) September 26, 2018