BAFTA Film Awards 2022, annunciate le nomination: Dune guida la carica con 11 candidature!
La stagione dei premi si avvicina, e dopo le nomination dei PGA DGA e WGA, in questi minuti sono state annunciate le candidature ufficiali ai BAFTA Film Awards 2022.
Quest'anno il film con più nomination in assoluto è Dune, che ha conquistato la bellezza di 11 candidature: seguono Il potere del cane di James Champion con otto, Belfast di Kenneth Branagh con sei e Licorice Pizza di Paul Thomas Anderson, West Side Story di Spielberg e anche 007 No Time to Die di Cary Fukunaga, tutti e tre con cinque nomination ciascuno. Qui sotto l'elenco completo:
Outstanding British Film
- “After Love”
- “Ali & Eva”
- “Belfast”
- “Boiling Point”
- “Cyrano”
- “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”
- “Last Night in Soho”
- “No Time to Die”
- “Passing”
Original Screenplay
- Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos”
- Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
- Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up”
- Zach Baylin, “King Richard”
- Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
Adapted Screenplay
- Sian Heder, “CODA”
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”
- Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”
- Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Supporting Actress
- Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”
- Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”
- Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
- Ann Dowd, “Mass”
- Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
- Ruth Negga, “Passing”
Leading Actress
- Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”
- Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”
- Emilia Jones, “CODA”
- Renate Reinsve, “The Worst Person in the World”
- Joanna Scanlan, “After Love”
- Tessa Thompson, “Passing”
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
- Aleem Khan (Writer/Director), “After Love”
- James Cumming (Writer), Hester Ruloff (Producer), “Boiling Point”
- Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director), “The Harder They Fall”
- Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer), “Keyboard Fantasies”
- Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director), “Passing”
Supporting Actor
- Mike Faist, “West Side Story”
- Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”
- Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
- Woody Norman, “C’mon C’mon”
- Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
Leading Actor
- Adeel Akhtar, “Ali & Ava”
- Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”
- Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”
- Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
- Stephen Graham, “Boiling Point”
- Will Smith, “King Richard”
Original Score
- “Being the Ricardos” - Daniel Pemberton
- “Don’t Look Up” – Nicholas Britell
- “Dune” – Hans Zimmer
- “The French Dispatch” – Alexandre Desplat
- “The Power of the Dog” – Jonny Greenwood
Casting
- “Boiling Point” – Carolyn Mcleod
- “Dune” – Francine Maisler
- “The Hand of God” – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
- “King Richard” – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
- “West Side Story” – Cindy Tolan
Cinematography
- “Dune” – Greig Fraser
- “Nightmare Alley” – Dan Laustsen
- “No Time to Die” – Linus Sandgren
- “The Power of the Dog” – Ari Wegner
- “The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Bruno Delbonnel
Editing
- “Belfast” – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
- “Dune” – Joe Walker
- “Licorice Pizza” – Andy Jurgensen
- “No Time to Die” – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
- “Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” – Joshua L. Pearson
Production Design
- “Cyrano” – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
- “Dune” – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
- “The French Dispatch” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
- “Nightmare Alley” – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
- “West Side Story” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Costume Design
- “Cruella” – Jenny Beavan
- “Cyrano” – Massimo Cantini Parrini
- “Dune” – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
- “The French Dispatch” – Milena Canonero
- “Nightmare Alley” – Luis Sequeira
Make Up & Hair
- “Cruella” – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
- “Cyrano” – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
- “Dune” – Love Larson, Donald Mowat
- “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
- “House of Gucci” – Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno
Sound
- “Dune” – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
- “Last Night in Soho” – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
- “No Time to Die” – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
- “A Quiet Place Part II” – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
- “West Side Story” – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Special Visual Effects
- “Dune” – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
- “Free Guy” – Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
- “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
- “The Matrix Resurrections” – Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim
- “No Time to Die” – Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
Director
- Aleem Khan, “After Love”
- Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”
- Audrey Diwan, “Happening”
- Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
- Julia Ducournau, “Titane”
Film Not in the English Language
- “Drive My Car”, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto
- “The Hand of God”, Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli
- “Parallel Mothers”, Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
- “Petite Maman”, Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur
- “The Worst Person in the World”, Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm
Documentary
- “Becoming Cousteau", Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan
- “Cow”, Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor
- “Flee”, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström
- “The Rescue”, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. Van Sandwijk
- “Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”, Ahmir
- “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel
Animated Film
- “Encanto” – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer
- “Flee” – Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström
- “Luca” – Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren
- “The Mitchells Vs the Machines”, Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller
Best Film
- “Belfast”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Dune”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “The Power of the Dog”
I BAFTA si terranno domenica 13 marzo presso l'iconica Royal Albert Hall di Londra. Per altri approfondimenti sulla stagione dei premi, scoprite quando usciranno le nomination agli Oscar 2022.
