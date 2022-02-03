Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
BAFTA Film Awards 2022, annunciate le nomination: Dune guida la carica con 11 candidature!

BAFTA Film Awards 2022, annunciate le nomination: Dune guida la carica con 11 candidature!
La stagione dei premi si avvicina, e dopo le nomination dei PGA DGA e WGA, in questi minuti sono state annunciate le candidature ufficiali ai BAFTA Film Awards 2022.

Quest'anno il film con più nomination in assoluto è Dune, che ha conquistato la bellezza di 11 candidature: seguono Il potere del cane di James Champion con otto, Belfast di Kenneth Branagh con sei e Licorice Pizza di Paul Thomas Anderson, West Side Story di Spielberg e anche 007 No Time to Die di Cary Fukunaga, tutti e tre con cinque nomination ciascuno. Qui sotto l'elenco completo:

Outstanding British Film

  • “After Love”
  • “Ali & Eva”
  • “Belfast”
  • “Boiling Point”
  • “Cyrano”
  • “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”
  • “Last Night in Soho”
  • “No Time to Die”
  • “Passing”

Original Screenplay

  • Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos”
  • Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
  • Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up”
  • Zach Baylin, “King Richard”
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Adapted Screenplay

  • Sian Heder, “CODA”
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”
  • Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”
  • Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Supporting Actress

  • Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”
  • Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”
  • Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
  • Ann Dowd, “Mass”
  • Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
  • Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Leading Actress

  • Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”
  • Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”
  • Emilia Jones, “CODA”
  • Renate Reinsve, “The Worst Person in the World”
  • Joanna Scanlan, “After Love”
  • Tessa Thompson, “Passing”

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

  • Aleem Khan (Writer/Director), “After Love”
  • James Cumming (Writer), Hester Ruloff (Producer), “Boiling Point”
  • Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director), “The Harder They Fall”
  • Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer), “Keyboard Fantasies”
  • Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director), “Passing”

Supporting Actor

  • Mike Faist, “West Side Story”
  • Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”
  • Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
  • Woody Norman, “C’mon C’mon”
  • Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Leading Actor

  • Adeel Akhtar, “Ali & Ava”
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”
  • Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
  • Stephen Graham, “Boiling Point”
  • Will Smith, “King Richard”

Original Score

  • “Being the Ricardos” - Daniel Pemberton
  • “Don’t Look Up” – Nicholas Britell
  • “Dune” – Hans Zimmer
  • “The French Dispatch” – Alexandre Desplat
  • “The Power of the Dog” – Jonny Greenwood

Casting

  • “Boiling Point” – Carolyn Mcleod
  • “Dune” – Francine Maisler
  • “The Hand of God” – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
  • “King Richard” – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
  • “West Side Story” – Cindy Tolan

Cinematography

  • “Dune” – Greig Fraser
  • “Nightmare Alley” – Dan Laustsen
  • “No Time to Die” – Linus Sandgren
  • “The Power of the Dog” – Ari Wegner
  • “The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Bruno Delbonnel

Editing

  • “Belfast” – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
  • “Dune” – Joe Walker
  • “Licorice Pizza” – Andy Jurgensen
  • “No Time to Die” – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
  • “Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” – Joshua L. Pearson

Production Design

  • “Cyrano” – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
  • “Dune” – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
  • “The French Dispatch” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
  • “Nightmare Alley” – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
  • “West Side Story” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Costume Design

  • “Cruella” – Jenny Beavan
  • “Cyrano” – Massimo Cantini Parrini
  • “Dune” – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
  • “The French Dispatch” – Milena Canonero
  • “Nightmare Alley” – Luis Sequeira

Make Up & Hair

  • “Cruella” – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
  • “Cyrano” – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
  • “Dune” – Love Larson, Donald Mowat
  • “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
  • “House of Gucci” – Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Sound

  • “Dune” – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
  • “Last Night in Soho” – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
  • “No Time to Die” – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
  • “A Quiet Place Part II” – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
  • “West Side Story” – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Special Visual Effects

  • “Dune” – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
  • “Free Guy” – Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
  • “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
  • “The Matrix Resurrections” – Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim
  • “No Time to Die” – Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

Director

  • Aleem Khan, “After Love”
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”
  • Audrey Diwan, “Happening”
  • Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
  • Julia Ducournau, “Titane”

Film Not in the English Language

  • “Drive My Car”, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto
  • “The Hand of God”, Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli
  • “Parallel Mothers”, Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
  • “Petite Maman”, Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur
  • “The Worst Person in the World”, Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm

Documentary

  • “Becoming Cousteau", Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan
  • “Cow”, Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor
  • “Flee”, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström
  • “The Rescue”, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. Van Sandwijk
  • “Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”, Ahmir
  • “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

Animated Film

  • “Encanto” – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer
  • “Flee” – Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström
  • “Luca” – Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren
  • “The Mitchells Vs the Machines”, Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Best Film

  • “Belfast”
  • “Don’t Look Up”
  • “Dune”
  • “Licorice Pizza”
  • “The Power of the Dog”

I BAFTA si terranno domenica 13 marzo presso l'iconica Royal Albert Hall di Londra. Per altri approfondimenti sulla stagione dei premi, scoprite quando usciranno le nomination agli Oscar 2022.

