BAFTA Awards: Oppenheimer, Barbie e Killers of the Flower Moon guidano longlist ufficiali

I due blockbuster dell'estate 2023 Barbie e Oppenheimer, insieme a Killers of the Flower Moon di Martin Scorsese, fanno il pieno di nomination ai BAFTA Awards: con ben 15 nomination a testa, i tre film si trovano sul podio delle longlist ufficiali!

Mentre arrivano le previsioni sui premi Oscar che potrebbe vincere Barbie, sono state svelate le nomination ai BAFTA 2024 soprannominati "Oscar britannici": a trionfare sono Barbie di Greta Gerwig, il biopic con protagonista Cillian Murphy sul progetto Manhattan Oppenheimer e infine il thriller sull'assassinio dei Nativi Osage firmato da Martin Scorsese Killers of the Flower Moon. Di seguito tutte le candidature ai BAFTA 2024:

BEST FILM

All of Us Strangers

Anatomia di una caduta

Barbie

The Holdovers - Lezioni di vita

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

• All of Us Strangers• Galline in fuga: l'alba dei nugget• The Deepest Breath• The Great Escaper• How to Have Sex• Napoleon• The Old Oak• One Life• Poor Things• Rye Lane• Saltburn• Scrapper• Tetris• Wonka• The Zone of Interest

• Blue Bag Life

• Bobi Wine: The People’s President

• Earth Mama

• The End We Start From

• How To Have Sex

• If the Streets Were on Fire

• Is There Anybody Out There?

• Polite Society

• Rye Lane

• Scrapper

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

• 20 Days In Mariupol

• Anatomia di una caduta

• The Boy And The Heron

• The Eight Mountains

• Fallen Leaves

• Past Lives

• La società della neve

• The Taste of Things

• The Teachers’ Lounge

• The Zone of Interest

DOCUMENTARY

• 20 Days In Mariupol

• American Symphony

• Beyond Utopia

• The Deepest Breath

• High & Low – John Galliano

• Little Richard: I Am Everything

• Mad About The Boy: The Noël Coward Story

• The Pigeon Tunnel

• Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

• Wham!

ANIMATED FILM

• The Boy And The Heron

• Galline in fuga: l'alba dei nugget

• Elemental

• Nimona

• Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

• The Super Mario Bros. Movie

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

• Wish

DIRECTOR

• Anatomia di una caduta

• All of Us Strangers

• American Fiction

• Barbie

• The Holdovers

• How to Have Sex

• Killers of The Flower Moon

• Maestro

• Oppenheimer

• Past Lives

• Poor Things

• Priscilla

• Rye Lane

• Saltburn

• Scrapper

• The Zone of Interest

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

• Air

• Anatomia di una caduta

• Barbie

• The Holdovers

• How to Have Sex

• Maestro

• May December

• Past Lives

• Rye Lane

• Saltburn

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

• All of Us Strangers

• American Fiction

• Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

• Dumb Money

• The Killer

• Killers of The Flower Moon

• Oppenheimer

• Poor Things

• Wonka

• The Zone of Interest

LEADING ACTRESS

• Annette Bening NYAD

• Carey Mulligan Maestro

• Emma Stone Poor Things

• Fantasia Barrino The Color Purple

• Greta Lee Past Lives

• Lily Gladstone Killers of The Flower Moon

• Margot Robbie Barbie

• Mia McKenna-Bruce How to Have Sex

• Sandra Hüller Anatomia di una caduta

• Vivian Oparah Rye Lane

LEADING ACTOR

• Andrew Scott All of Us Strangers

• Barry Keoghan Saltburn

• Bradley Cooper Maestro

• Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer

• Colman Domingo Rustin

• George MacKay Femme

• Jeffrey Wright American Fiction

• Leonardo DiCaprio Killers of The Flower Moon

• Paul Giamatti The Holdovers

• Teo Yoo Past Lives

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

• America Ferrera Barbie

• Cara Jade Myers Killers of The Flower Moon

• Claire Foy All of Us Strangers

• Danielle Brooks The Color Purple

• Da’Vine Joy Randolph The Holdovers

• Emily Blunt Oppenheimer

• Jodie Foster NYAD

• Julianne Moore May December

• Rosamund Pike Saltburn

• Sandra Hüller The Zone of Interest

SUPPORTING ACTOR

• Anthony Hopkins One Life

• Ben Whishaw Passages

• Dominic Sessa The Holdovers

• Jacob Elordi Saltburn

• Jamie Bell All of Us Strangers

• Mark Ruffalo Poor Things

• Paul Mescal All of Us Strangers

• Robert De Niro Killers of The Flower Moon

• Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer

• Ryan Gosling Barbie

CASTING

• Anatomia di una caduta

• Barbie

• The Holdovers

• How to Have Sex

• Killers of The Flower Moon

• Maestro

• Oppenheimer

• Saltburn

• Scrapper

CINEMATOGRAPHY

• Barbie

• The Creator

• Ferrari

• Killers of The Flower Moon

• Maestro

• Napoleon

• Oppenheimer

• Poor Things

• Saltburn

• The Zone of Interest

COSTUME DESIGN

• Asteroid City

• Barbie

• Ferrari

• Killers of The Flower Moon

• Maestro

• Napoleon

• Oppenheimer

• Poor Things

• Saltburn

• Wonka

EDITING

• All of Us Strangers

• Anatomia di una caduta

• Barbie

• Killers of The Flower Moon

• Maestro

• Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

• Oppenheimer

• Poor Things

• Saltburn

• The Zone of Interest

MAKE UP & HAIR

• Barbie

• Ferrari

• Golda

• Killers of The Flower Moon

• Maestro

• Napoleon

• Oppenheimer

• Poor Things

• Priscilla

• Wonka

ORIGINAL SCORE

• American Fiction

• Barbie

• Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

• Killers of The Flower Moon

• Napoleon

• Oppenheimer

• Poor Things

• Saltburn

• Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

• Wonka

PRODUCTION DESIGN

• Asteroid City

• Barbie

• Ferrari

• Killers of The Flower Moon

• Maestro

• Napoleon

• Oppenheimer

• Poor Things

• Wonka

• The Zone of Interest

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

• Barbie

• The Creator

• Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

• Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

• Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

• Napoleon

• Oppenheimer

• Poor Things

• Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

• Wonka

SOUND

• Barbie

• Ferrari

• Killers of The Flower Moon

• Maestro

• Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

• Napoleon

• Oppenheimer

• Poor Things

• Wonka

• The Zone of Interest

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

• Crab Day

• Sweet Like Lemons

• The Smeds and The Smoos

• Visible Mending

• Wild Summon

• World to Roam

BRITISH SHORT FILM

• Essex Girls

• Festival of Slaps

• Finding Alaa

• Gorka

• Jellyfish and Lobster

• Jill, Uncredited

• Mighty Penguins

• The One Note Man

• Such A Lovely Day

• Yellow



È curioso notare che mentre Barbie gareggia ai BAFTA 2024 nella sezione "miglior sceneggiatura originale", agli Oscar Barbie rientrerà nella categoria "miglior sceneggiatura non originale".