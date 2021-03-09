Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
BAFTA Awards 2021, annunciate le nomination: scoprite tutti i film candidati!

Pochi minuti fa sono state rivelate le nomination ufficiali dei BAFTA Awards 2021, il prestigioso riconoscimento cinematografico britannico che come ogni anno precede gli ambiti Premi Oscar.

Totalmente snobbato Mank di David Fincher, assente perfino dalle categorie di miglior regia e attore ma nominato nella categoria per la miglior sceneggiatura originale, mentre come prevedibile Nomadland di Chloé Zhao guida il gruppo con candidature pesanti in tutte le categorie principali.

Qui sotto tutte le nomination:

MIGLIOR FILM

  • The Father
  • The Mauritanian
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

MIGLIOR FILM BRITANNICO

  • Calm With Horses
  • The Dig
  • The Father
  • His House
  • Limbo
  • The Mauritanian
  • Mogul Mowgli
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Rocks
  • Saint Maud

MIGLIOR REGISTA

  • Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg
  • Babyteeth - Shannon Murphy
  • Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
  • Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
  • Quo Vadis, Aida? - Jasmila Žbanić
  • Rocks - Sarah Gavron

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

  • Another Round
  • Mank
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Rocks
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

  • The Dig
  • The Father
  • The Mauritanian
  • Nomadland
  • The White Tiger

MIGLIOR ESORDIO DI UN REGISTA, SCENEGGIATORE O PRODUTTORE BRITANNICO

  • His House
  • Limbo
  • Moffie
  • Rocks
  • Saint Maud

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

  • Bukky Bakray, Rocks
  • Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
  • Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
  • Frances McDormand, Nomadland
  • Wunmi Mosaku, His House
  • Alfre Woodard, Clemency

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses
  • Kosar Ali, Rocks
  • Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
  • Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

  • Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Father
  • Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
  • Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses
  • Alan Kim, Minari
  • Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami
  • Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
  • Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

MIGLIOR FILM IN LINGUA STRANIERA

  • Another Round
  • Dear Comrades!
  • Les Misérables
  • Minari
  • Quo Vadis, Aida?

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

  • Onward
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

  • Collective
  • David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
  • The Dissident
  • My Octopus Teacher
  • The Social Dilemma

MIGLIOR CASTING

  • Calm With Horses
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Minari
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Rocks

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Mank
  • The Mauritanian
  • News of the World
  • Nomadland

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

  • The Father
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

  • Mank
  • Minari
  • News of the World
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Soul

MIGLIORE SCENOGRAFIA

  • The Dig
  • The Father
  • Mank
  • News of the World
  • Rebecca

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

  • Ammonite
  • The Dig
  • Emma
  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Mank

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA

  • The Dig
  • Hillbilly Elegy
  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • Pinocchio

MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI

  • Greyhound
  • The Midnight Sky
  • Mulan
  • The One and Only Ivan
  • Tenet

MIGLIOR SONORO

  • Greyhound
  • News of the World
  • Nomadland
  • Soul
  • Sound of Metal
FONTE: YT
