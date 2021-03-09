BAFTA Awards 2021, annunciate le nomination: scoprite tutti i film candidati!

Pochi minuti fa sono state rivelate le nomination ufficiali dei BAFTA Awards 2021, il prestigioso riconoscimento cinematografico britannico che come ogni anno precede gli ambiti Premi Oscar.

Totalmente snobbato Mank di David Fincher, assente perfino dalle categorie di miglior regia e attore ma nominato nella categoria per la miglior sceneggiatura originale, mentre come prevedibile Nomadland di Chloé Zhao guida il gruppo con candidature pesanti in tutte le categorie principali.

Qui sotto tutte le nomination:

MIGLIOR FILM

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

MIGLIOR FILM BRITANNICO

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth - Shannon Murphy

Minari - Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland - Chloé Zhao

Quo Vadis, Aida? - Jasmila Žbanić

Rocks - Sarah Gavron

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Another Round

Mank

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

The Trial of the Chicago 7

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

The Dig

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

The White Tiger

MIGLIOR ESORDIO DI UN REGISTA, SCENEGGIATORE O PRODUTTORE BRITANNICO

His House

Limbo

Moffie

Rocks

Saint Maud

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

Bukky Bakray, Rocks

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku, His House

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali, Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses

Alan Kim, Minari

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami

Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

MIGLIOR FILM IN LINGUA STRANIERA

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

MIGLIOR CASTING

Calm With Horses

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Soul

MIGLIORE SCENOGRAFIA

The Dig

The Father

Mank

News of the World

Rebecca

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Ammonite

The Dig

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA

The Dig

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI

Greyhound

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

MIGLIOR SONORO