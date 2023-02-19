Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Bafta 2023, trionfa Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale: tutti i vincitori!

Gli Oscar inglesi sono tornati. Come ogni anno i Bafta diventano un parametro importantissimo per arrivare alla notte più importante del cinema mondiale. Con 7 statuette vinte a conquistare la serata è stato Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale, seguito da Gli Spiriti dell'Isola.

Se per molti risultava abbastanza scontato che potessero essere premiate pellicola di provenienza europea, la sorpresa è stata l'enorme riconoscimento dato al film tedesco. Se già alle nomination dei Bafta 2023 erano stati snobbati film come The Fabelmans e Avatar 2, l'andamento della serata ha confermato solo quanto il premio abbia voglia di cambiare tutti gli equilibri che si stavano man mano costruendo in vista degli Oscar 2023. Insomma, i risultati della serata fanno presagire una corsa agli Academy scoppiettante.

MIGLIOR FILM

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
  • “Elvis”
  • “‘TÁR”

MIGLIOR FILM BRITANNICO

  • “Aftersun”
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Brian and Charles”
  • “Empire of Light”
  • “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
  • “Living”
  • “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical”
  • “See How They Run”
  • “The Swimmers”
  • “The Wonder”

MIGLIOR DEBUTTO DI UN REGISTA, AUTORE O PRODUTTORE BRITANNICO

  • “Aftersun” Charlotte Wells (writer/director)
  • “Blue Jean” Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)
  • “Electric Malady” Marie Lidén (director)
  • “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Katy Brand (writer)
  • “Rebellion” Elena Sánchez Bellot (director) Maia Kenworthy (director)

MIGLIOR FILM NON IN LINGUA INGLESE

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Argentina, 1985”
  • “Corsage”
  • “Decision to Leave”
  • “The Quiet Girl”

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

  • “All That Breathes”
  • “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”
  • “Fire of Love”
  • “Moonage Daydream”
  • “Navalny”

MIGLIOR FILM ANIMATO

  • “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
  • “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
  • “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
  • “Turning Red”

MIGLIOR REGISTA

  • Edward Berger, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Park Chan-wook, “Decision To Leave”
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
  • Todd Field, “TÁR”
  • Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King”

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

  • Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
  • Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”
  • Todd Field, “TÁR”
  • Ruben Östlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

  • Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Leslie Patterson, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • Kazuo Ishiguro, “Living”
  • Colm Bairéad, “The Quiet Girl”
  • Rebecca Lenkiewicz, “She Said”
  • Samuel D. Hunter, “The Whale”

MIGLIOR ATTRICE

  • Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
  • Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”
  • Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
  • Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”
  • Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
  • Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

MIGLIOR ATTORE

  • Austin Butler, “Elvis”
  • Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
  • Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Daryl McCormack, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
  • Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”
  • Bill Nighy, “Living”

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • Hong Chau, “The Whale”
  • Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
  • Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”
  • Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
  • Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”
  • Albrecht Schuch, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • Michael Ward, “Empire of Light”

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

  • Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”
  • Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Son Lux, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
  • Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

MIGLIOR CASTING

  • Lucy Pardee, “Aftersun”
  • Simon Bär, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian, “Elvis”
  • Sarah Halley Finn, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
  • Pauline Hansson, “Triangle of Sadness”

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

  • James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • Greig Fraser, “The Batman”
  • Mandy Walker, “Elvis”
  • Roger Deakins, “Empire of Light”
  • Claudio Miranda, “Top Gun: Maverick”

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

  • Sven Budelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Matt Villa, “Elvis”
  • Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
  • Eddie Hamilton, “Top Gun: Maverick”

MIGLIOR PRODUCTION DESIGN

  • Christian M. Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, “Babylon”
  • James Chinlund, Lee Sandales, “The Batman”
  • Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, “Elvis”
  • Curt Enderle, Guy Davis, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

MIGLIOR COSTUME DESIGN

  • Lisy Christl, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • J.R. Hawbaker and Albert Wolsky, “Amsterdam”
  • Mary Zophres, “Babylon”
  • Catherine Martin, “Elvis”
  • Jenny Beavan, “Mrs Harris Goes To Paris”

MIGLIOR ACCONCIATURE E TRUCCO

  • Heike Merker, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • Michael Marino and Zoe Tahir, “The Batman”
  • Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston, Mark Coulier and Barrie Gower, “Elvis”
  • Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin, “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”
  • Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot, “The Whale”

MIGLIOR SUONO

  • Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil and Markus Stemler, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers and Gwendoyln Yates Whittle, “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson and Wayne Pashley, “Elvis”
  • Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single and Roland Winke, “TÁR”
  • Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor and Mark Weingarten, “Top Gun: Maverick”

MIGLIOR EFFETTI SPECIALI

  • Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller and Frank Petzoid, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri and Eric Saindon, “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy, “The Batman”
  • Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck and Zak Stoltz, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
  • Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson and Ryan Tudhope, “Top Gun: Maverick”

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO BRITANNICO ANIMATO

  • “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”
  • “Middle Watch”
  • “Your Mountain is Waiting”

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO BRITANNICO

  • “The Ballad Of Olive Morris”
  • “Bazigaga”
  • “Bus Girl”
  • “A Drifting Up”
  • “An Irish Goodbye”

MIGLIOR STELLA EMERGENTE

  • Aimee Lou Wood
  • Daryl McCormack
  • Emma Mackey
  • Naomi Ackie
  • Sheila Atim

Per prepararsi al meglio alla notte più sfavillante dell'anno vi consigliamo le nomination agli Oscar 2023. Cosa ne pensate? Raccontatecelo nei commenti!

FONTE: The Guardian
