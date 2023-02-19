Bafta 2023, trionfa Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale: tutti i vincitori!
Gli Oscar inglesi sono tornati. Come ogni anno i Bafta diventano un parametro importantissimo per arrivare alla notte più importante del cinema mondiale. Con 7 statuette vinte a conquistare la serata è stato Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale, seguito da Gli Spiriti dell'Isola.
Se per molti risultava abbastanza scontato che potessero essere premiate pellicola di provenienza europea, la sorpresa è stata l'enorme riconoscimento dato al film tedesco. Se già alle nomination dei Bafta 2023 erano stati snobbati film come The Fabelmans e Avatar 2, l'andamento della serata ha confermato solo quanto il premio abbia voglia di cambiare tutti gli equilibri che si stavano man mano costruendo in vista degli Oscar 2023. Insomma, i risultati della serata fanno presagire una corsa agli Academy scoppiettante.
MIGLIOR FILM
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
- “Elvis”
- “‘TÁR”
MIGLIOR FILM BRITANNICO
- “Aftersun”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Brian and Charles”
- “Empire of Light”
- “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
- “Living”
- “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical”
- “See How They Run”
- “The Swimmers”
- “The Wonder”
MIGLIOR DEBUTTO DI UN REGISTA, AUTORE O PRODUTTORE BRITANNICO
- “Aftersun” Charlotte Wells (writer/director)
- “Blue Jean” Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)
- “Electric Malady” Marie Lidén (director)
- “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Katy Brand (writer)
- “Rebellion” Elena Sánchez Bellot (director) Maia Kenworthy (director)
MIGLIOR FILM NON IN LINGUA INGLESE
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Argentina, 1985”
- “Corsage”
- “Decision to Leave”
- “The Quiet Girl”
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
- “All That Breathes”
- “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”
- “Fire of Love”
- “Moonage Daydream”
- “Navalny”
MIGLIOR FILM ANIMATO
- “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
- “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
- “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
- “Turning Red”
MIGLIOR REGISTA
- Edward Berger, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Park Chan-wook, “Decision To Leave”
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
- Todd Field, “TÁR”
- Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King”
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
- Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
- Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”
- Todd Field, “TÁR”
- Ruben Östlund, “Triangle of Sadness”
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
- Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Leslie Patterson, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- Kazuo Ishiguro, “Living”
- Colm Bairéad, “The Quiet Girl”
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz, “She Said”
- Samuel D. Hunter, “The Whale”
MIGLIOR ATTRICE
- Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
- Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”
- Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
- Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”
- Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
- Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
MIGLIOR ATTORE
- Austin Butler, “Elvis”
- Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
- Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Daryl McCormack, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
- Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”
- Bill Nighy, “Living”
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- Hong Chau, “The Whale”
- Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
- Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”
- Carey Mulligan, “She Said”
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
- Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”
- Albrecht Schuch, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- Michael Ward, “Empire of Light”
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA
- Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”
- Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Son Lux, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
- Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
MIGLIOR CASTING
- Lucy Pardee, “Aftersun”
- Simon Bär, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian, “Elvis”
- Sarah Halley Finn, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
- Pauline Hansson, “Triangle of Sadness”
MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA
- James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- Greig Fraser, “The Batman”
- Mandy Walker, “Elvis”
- Roger Deakins, “Empire of Light”
- Claudio Miranda, “Top Gun: Maverick”
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
- Sven Budelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Matt Villa, “Elvis”
- Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
- Eddie Hamilton, “Top Gun: Maverick”
MIGLIOR PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Christian M. Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, “Babylon”
- James Chinlund, Lee Sandales, “The Batman”
- Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, “Elvis”
- Curt Enderle, Guy Davis, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
MIGLIOR COSTUME DESIGN
- Lisy Christl, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- J.R. Hawbaker and Albert Wolsky, “Amsterdam”
- Mary Zophres, “Babylon”
- Catherine Martin, “Elvis”
- Jenny Beavan, “Mrs Harris Goes To Paris”
MIGLIOR ACCONCIATURE E TRUCCO
- Heike Merker, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- Michael Marino and Zoe Tahir, “The Batman”
- Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston, Mark Coulier and Barrie Gower, “Elvis”
- Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin, “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”
- Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot, “The Whale”
MIGLIOR SUONO
- Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil and Markus Stemler, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers and Gwendoyln Yates Whittle, “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson and Wayne Pashley, “Elvis”
- Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single and Roland Winke, “TÁR”
- Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor and Mark Weingarten, “Top Gun: Maverick”
MIGLIOR EFFETTI SPECIALI
- Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller and Frank Petzoid, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri and Eric Saindon, “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy, “The Batman”
- Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck and Zak Stoltz, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
- Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson and Ryan Tudhope, “Top Gun: Maverick”
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO BRITANNICO ANIMATO
- “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”
- “Middle Watch”
- “Your Mountain is Waiting”
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO BRITANNICO
- “The Ballad Of Olive Morris”
- “Bazigaga”
- “Bus Girl”
- “A Drifting Up”
- “An Irish Goodbye”
MIGLIOR STELLA EMERGENTE
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Daryl McCormack
- Emma Mackey
- Naomi Ackie
- Sheila Atim
Per prepararsi al meglio alla notte più sfavillante dell'anno vi consigliamo le nomination agli Oscar 2023. Cosa ne pensate? Raccontatecelo nei commenti!
