Bafta 2023, trionfa Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale: tutti i vincitori!

Gli Oscar inglesi sono tornati. Come ogni anno i Bafta diventano un parametro importantissimo per arrivare alla notte più importante del cinema mondiale. Con 7 statuette vinte a conquistare la serata è stato Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale, seguito da Gli Spiriti dell'Isola.

Se per molti risultava abbastanza scontato che potessero essere premiate pellicola di provenienza europea, la sorpresa è stata l'enorme riconoscimento dato al film tedesco. Se già alle nomination dei Bafta 2023 erano stati snobbati film come The Fabelmans e Avatar 2, l'andamento della serata ha confermato solo quanto il premio abbia voglia di cambiare tutti gli equilibri che si stavano man mano costruendo in vista degli Oscar 2023. Insomma, i risultati della serata fanno presagire una corsa agli Academy scoppiettante.

MIGLIOR FILM

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“Elvis”

“‘TÁR”

MIGLIOR FILM BRITANNICO

“Aftersun”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Brian and Charles”

“Empire of Light”

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

“Living”

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical”

“See How They Run”

“The Swimmers”

“The Wonder”

MIGLIOR DEBUTTO DI UN REGISTA, AUTORE O PRODUTTORE BRITANNICO

“Aftersun” Charlotte Wells (writer/director)

“Blue Jean” Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)

“Electric Malady” Marie Lidén (director)

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Katy Brand (writer)

“Rebellion” Elena Sánchez Bellot (director) Maia Kenworthy (director)

MIGLIOR FILM NON IN LINGUA INGLESE

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Argentina, 1985”

“Corsage”

“Decision to Leave”

“The Quiet Girl”

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“Moonage Daydream”

“Navalny”

MIGLIOR FILM ANIMATO

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Edward Berger, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Park Chan-wook, “Decision To Leave”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Todd Field, “TÁR”

Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King”

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “TÁR”

Ruben Östlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Leslie Patterson, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Kazuo Ishiguro, “Living”

Colm Bairéad, “The Quiet Girl”

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, “She Said”

Samuel D. Hunter, “The Whale”

MIGLIOR ATTRICE

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

MIGLIOR ATTORE

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daryl McCormack, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”

Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Albrecht Schuch, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Michael Ward, “Empire of Light”

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Son Lux, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

MIGLIOR CASTING

Lucy Pardee, “Aftersun”

Simon Bär, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian, “Elvis”

Sarah Halley Finn, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Pauline Hansson, “Triangle of Sadness”

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Greig Fraser, “The Batman”

Mandy Walker, “Elvis”

Roger Deakins, “Empire of Light”

Claudio Miranda, “Top Gun: Maverick”

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

Sven Budelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Matt Villa, “Elvis”

Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Eddie Hamilton, “Top Gun: Maverick”

MIGLIOR PRODUCTION DESIGN

Christian M. Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, “Babylon”

James Chinlund, Lee Sandales, “The Batman”

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, “Elvis”

Curt Enderle, Guy Davis, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

MIGLIOR COSTUME DESIGN

Lisy Christl, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

J.R. Hawbaker and Albert Wolsky, “Amsterdam”

Mary Zophres, “Babylon”

Catherine Martin, “Elvis”

Jenny Beavan, “Mrs Harris Goes To Paris”

MIGLIOR ACCONCIATURE E TRUCCO

Heike Merker, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Michael Marino and Zoe Tahir, “The Batman”

Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston, Mark Coulier and Barrie Gower, “Elvis”

Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin, “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”

Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot, “The Whale”

MIGLIOR SUONO

Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil and Markus Stemler, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers and Gwendoyln Yates Whittle, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson and Wayne Pashley, “Elvis”

Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single and Roland Winke, “TÁR”

Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor and Mark Weingarten, “Top Gun: Maverick”

MIGLIOR EFFETTI SPECIALI

Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller and Frank Petzoid, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri and Eric Saindon, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy, “The Batman”

Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck and Zak Stoltz, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson and Ryan Tudhope, “Top Gun: Maverick”

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO BRITANNICO ANIMATO

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“Middle Watch”

“Your Mountain is Waiting”

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO BRITANNICO

“The Ballad Of Olive Morris”

“Bazigaga”

“Bus Girl”

“A Drifting Up”

“An Irish Goodbye”

MIGLIOR STELLA EMERGENTE

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

Per prepararsi al meglio alla notte più sfavillante dell'anno vi consigliamo le nomination agli Oscar 2023. Cosa ne pensate? Raccontatecelo nei commenti!