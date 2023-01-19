BAFTA 2023: The Fabelmans, Avatar e Top Gun snobbati, a sorpresa guida un film Netflix!
Dopo le nomination ai PGA e le nomination ai DGA e soprattutto in attesa delle candidature agli Oscar 2023 che saranno annunciate il 24 gennaio, come da tradizione sono arrivate online le nomination ai BAFTA Awards, i famosi 'Oscar' britannici.
Tante le sorprese, ancora di più le snobbature: Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale di Netflix si ritrova in testa con ben quattordici nomination, seguito da TÁR, The Banshees of Inisherin e Everything Everywhere All at Once. Dentro anche Ana de Armas per Bionde, che ha ottenuto una nomination come miglior attrice protagonista, ma fuori tre dei principali titoli hollywoodiani dell'anno, vale a dire Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: La via dell'acqua e The Fabelmans nessuno dei quali è stato nominato né come miglior film né come miglior regia.
Qui sotto tutte le nomination:
BEST FILM
- “All Quiet On The Western Front”
- “The Banshees Of Inisherin”
- “Elvis”
- “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
- “Tár”
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
- “Aftersun”
- “The Banshees Of Inisherin”
- “Brian And Charles”
- “Empire Of Light”
- “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”
- “Living”
- “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”
- “See How They Run”
- “The Swimmers”
- “The Wonder”
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
- “Aftersun”
- “Blue Jean”
- “Electric Malady”
- “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”
- “Rebellion”
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
- “All Quiet On The Western Front”
- “Argentina, 1985”
- “Corsage”
- “Decision To Leave”
- “The Quiet Girl”
DOCUMENTARY
- “All That Breathes”
- “All The Beauty And The Bloodshed”
- “Fire Of Love”
- “Moonage Daydream”
- “Navalny”
ANIMATED FILM
- “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio”
- “Marcel The Shell With Shoes On”
- “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish”
- “Turning Red”
DIRECTOR
- “All Quiet On The Western Front” – Edward Berger
- “The Banshees Of Inisherin” – Martin Mcdonagh
- “Decision To Leave” – Park Chan-wook
- “Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
- “Tár” Todd Field
- “The Woman King” – Gina Prince-bythewood
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- “The Banshees Of Inisherin” – Martin Mcdonagh
- “Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
- “The Fabelmans” – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg
- “Tár” – Todd Field
- “Triangle Of Sadness” – Ruben Östlund
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- “All Quiet On The Western Front” – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
- “Living” – Kazuo Ishiguro
- “The Quiet Girl” – Colm Bairéad
- “She Said” – Rebecca Lenkiewicz
- “The Whale” – Samuel D. Hunter
LEADING ACTRESS
- Cate Blanchett – “Tár”
- Viola Davis – “The Woman King”
- Danielle Deadwyler – “Till”
- Ana De Armas – “Blonde”
- Emma Thompson – “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”
- Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
LEADING ACTOR
- Austin Butler – “Elvis”
- Colin Farrell – “The Banshees Of Inisherin”
- Brendan Fraser – “The Whale”
- Daryl Mccormack – “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”
- Paul Mescal – “Aftersun”
- Bill Nighy – “Living”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- Hong Chau – “The Whale”
- Kerry Condon – “The Banshees Of Inisherin”
- Dolly De Leon – “Triangle Of Sadness”
- Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
- Carey Mulligan – “She Said”
SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees Of Inisherin”
- Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees Of Inisherin”
- Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
- Eddie Redmayne – “The Good Nurse”
- Albrecht Schuch – “All Quiet On The Western Front” Micheal Ward – “Empire Of Light”
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
BEST CASTING
- Aftersun
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Triangle of Sadness
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Top Gun: Maverick
BEST EDITING
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- Elvis
- Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
BEST MAKEUP & HAIR
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
- The Whale
BEST SOUND
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
Che cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nella sezione dei commenti.
