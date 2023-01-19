Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
  1. HOME
  2. Oscar 2023
  3. Notizie

BAFTA 2023: The Fabelmans, Avatar e Top Gun snobbati, a sorpresa guida un film Netflix!

BAFTA 2023: The Fabelmans, Avatar e Top Gun snobbati, a sorpresa guida un film Netflix!
INFORMAZIONI FILM
di

Dopo le nomination ai PGA e le nomination ai DGA e soprattutto in attesa delle candidature agli Oscar 2023 che saranno annunciate il 24 gennaio, come da tradizione sono arrivate online le nomination ai BAFTA Awards, i famosi 'Oscar' britannici.

Tante le sorprese, ancora di più le snobbature: Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale di Netflix si ritrova in testa con ben quattordici nomination, seguito da TÁR, The Banshees of Inisherin e Everything Everywhere All at Once. Dentro anche Ana de Armas per Bionde, che ha ottenuto una nomination come miglior attrice protagonista, ma fuori tre dei principali titoli hollywoodiani dell'anno, vale a dire Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: La via dell'acqua e The Fabelmans nessuno dei quali è stato nominato né come miglior film né come miglior regia.

Qui sotto tutte le nomination:

BEST FILM

  • “All Quiet On The Western Front”
  • “The Banshees Of Inisherin”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
  • “Tár”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

  • “Aftersun”
  • “The Banshees Of Inisherin”
  • “Brian And Charles”
  • “Empire Of Light”
  • “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”
  • “Living”
  • “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”
  • “See How They Run”
  • “The Swimmers”
  • “The Wonder”

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

  • “Aftersun”
  • “Blue Jean”
  • “Electric Malady”
  • “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”
  • “Rebellion”

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

  • “All Quiet On The Western Front”
  • “Argentina, 1985”
  • “Corsage”
  • “Decision To Leave”
  • “The Quiet Girl”

DOCUMENTARY

  • “All That Breathes”
  • “All The Beauty And The Bloodshed”
  • “Fire Of Love”
  • “Moonage Daydream”
  • “Navalny”

ANIMATED FILM

  • “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio”
  • “Marcel The Shell With Shoes On”
  • “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish”
  • “Turning Red”

DIRECTOR

  • “All Quiet On The Western Front” – Edward Berger
  • “The Banshees Of Inisherin” – Martin Mcdonagh
  • “Decision To Leave” – Park Chan-wook
  • “Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
  • “Tár” Todd Field
  • “The Woman King” – Gina Prince-bythewood

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

  • “The Banshees Of Inisherin” – Martin Mcdonagh
  • “Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
  • “The Fabelmans” – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg
  • “Tár” – Todd Field
  • “Triangle Of Sadness” – Ruben Östlund

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

  • “All Quiet On The Western Front” – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
  • “Living” – Kazuo Ishiguro
  • “The Quiet Girl” – Colm Bairéad
  • “She Said” – Rebecca Lenkiewicz
  • “The Whale” – Samuel D. Hunter

LEADING ACTRESS

  • Cate Blanchett – “Tár”
  • Viola Davis – “The Woman King”
  • Danielle Deadwyler – “Till”
  • Ana De Armas – “Blonde”
  • Emma Thompson – “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”
  • Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

LEADING ACTOR

  • Austin Butler – “Elvis”
  • Colin Farrell – “The Banshees Of Inisherin”
  • Brendan Fraser – “The Whale”
  • Daryl Mccormack – “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”
  • Paul Mescal – “Aftersun”
  • Bill Nighy – “Living”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

  • Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • Hong Chau – “The Whale”
  • Kerry Condon – “The Banshees Of Inisherin”
  • Dolly De Leon – “Triangle Of Sadness”
  • Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
  • Carey Mulligan – “She Said”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

  • Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees Of Inisherin”
  • Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees Of Inisherin”
  • Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
  • Eddie Redmayne – “The Good Nurse”
  • Albrecht Schuch – “All Quiet On The Western Front” Micheal Ward – “Empire Of Light”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

BEST CASTING

  • Aftersun
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Triangle of Sadness

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • Top Gun: Maverick

BEST EDITING

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Top Gun: Maverick

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Amsterdam
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

BEST MAKEUP & HAIR

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
  • The Whale

BEST SOUND

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Elvis
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Che cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nella sezione dei commenti.

Quanto è interessante?
1

Altri contenuti per Oscar 2023

  1. Scream 6: Ghostface semina morte a New York nel brutale nuovo trailer ufficiale
  2. Megalopolis, Paul Schrader difende Francis Ford Coppola: "Perché Hollywood è invidiosa?"