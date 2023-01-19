BAFTA 2023: The Fabelmans, Avatar e Top Gun snobbati, a sorpresa guida un film Netflix!

Dopo le nomination ai PGA e le nomination ai DGA e soprattutto in attesa delle candidature agli Oscar 2023 che saranno annunciate il 24 gennaio, come da tradizione sono arrivate online le nomination ai BAFTA Awards, i famosi 'Oscar' britannici.

Tante le sorprese, ancora di più le snobbature: Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale di Netflix si ritrova in testa con ben quattordici nomination, seguito da TÁR, The Banshees of Inisherin e Everything Everywhere All at Once. Dentro anche Ana de Armas per Bionde, che ha ottenuto una nomination come miglior attrice protagonista, ma fuori tre dei principali titoli hollywoodiani dell'anno, vale a dire Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: La via dell'acqua e The Fabelmans nessuno dei quali è stato nominato né come miglior film né come miglior regia.

Qui sotto tutte le nomination:

BEST FILM

“All Quiet On The Western Front”

“The Banshees Of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“Tár”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

“Aftersun”

“The Banshees Of Inisherin”

“Brian And Charles”

“Empire Of Light”

“Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”

“Living”

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”

“See How They Run”

“The Swimmers”

“The Wonder”

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

“Aftersun”

“Blue Jean”

“Electric Malady”

“Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”

“Rebellion”

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

“All Quiet On The Western Front”

“Argentina, 1985”

“Corsage”

“Decision To Leave”

“The Quiet Girl”

DOCUMENTARY

“All That Breathes”

“All The Beauty And The Bloodshed”

“Fire Of Love”

“Moonage Daydream”

“Navalny”

ANIMATED FILM

“Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Marcel The Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss In Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

DIRECTOR

“All Quiet On The Western Front” – Edward Berger

“The Banshees Of Inisherin” – Martin Mcdonagh

“Decision To Leave” – Park Chan-wook

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

“Tár” Todd Field

“The Woman King” – Gina Prince-bythewood

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“The Banshees Of Inisherin” – Martin Mcdonagh

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

“The Fabelmans” – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

“Tár” – Todd Field

“Triangle Of Sadness” – Ruben Östlund

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“All Quiet On The Western Front” – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

“Living” – Kazuo Ishiguro

“The Quiet Girl” – Colm Bairéad

“She Said” – Rebecca Lenkiewicz

“The Whale” – Samuel D. Hunter

LEADING ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – “Tár”

Viola Davis – “The Woman King”

Danielle Deadwyler – “Till”

Ana De Armas – “Blonde”

Emma Thompson – “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

LEADING ACTOR

Austin Butler – “Elvis”

Colin Farrell – “The Banshees Of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser – “The Whale”

Daryl Mccormack – “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”

Paul Mescal – “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy – “Living”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau – “The Whale”

Kerry Condon – “The Banshees Of Inisherin”

Dolly De Leon – “Triangle Of Sadness”

Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Carey Mulligan – “She Said”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees Of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees Of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Eddie Redmayne – “The Good Nurse”

Albrecht Schuch – “All Quiet On The Western Front” Micheal Ward – “Empire Of Light”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

All Quiet On The Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

BEST CASTING

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST EDITING

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

BEST MAKEUP & HAIR

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

The Whale

BEST SOUND

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

