Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
  1. HOME
  2. Nomadland
  3. Notizie

BAFTA 2021, trionfa l'inarrestabile Nomadland di Chloe Zhao: ecco tutti i vincitori

BAFTA 2021, trionfa l'inarrestabile Nomadland di Chloe Zhao: ecco tutti i vincitori
INFORMAZIONI FILM
di

Sono stati annunciati i vincitori dell’edizione 2021 dei BAFTA, ovvero i premi assegnati annualmente dai 6700 membri della British Adacemy of Film and Television Arts in merito all'industria cinematografica inglese, come sempre con qualche importante presenza americana.

Proviene infatti dagli USA il vincitore di questa edizione, ovvero l'acclamato Nomadland di Chloe Zhao già premiato con il Leone d'Oro a Venezia, 2 Golden Globes e nelle scorse ore con la miglior regia ai DGA Awards 2021. Sul fronte degli attori, sono stati premiati Frances McDormand (Nomadland), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) e Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari), mentre il film Pixar Soul ha trinofato nella categoria di migliore film d'animazione.

Di seguito potete trovare la lista di tutti i vincitori:

MIGLIOR FILM

  • Nomadland - VINCITORE
  • The Father
  • The Mauritanian
  • Promising Young Woman
  • The Trial Of The Chicago 7

MIGLIOR REGISTA

  • Nomadland, Chloé Zhao - VINCITORE
  • Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg
  • Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy
  • Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
  • Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila Žbanić
  • Rocks, Sarah Gavron

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

  • Frances McDormand, Nomadland - VINCITORE
  • Bukky Bakray, Rocks
  • Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
  • Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman
  • Wunmi Mosaku, His House
  • Alfre Woodard, Clemency

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

  • Anthony Hopkins, The Father -VINCITORE
  • Riz Ahmed, Sound Of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
  • Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
  • Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah - VINCITORE
  • Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses
  • Alan Kim, Minari
  • Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami…
  • Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
  • Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari - VINCITORE
  • Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses
  • Kosar Ali, Rocks
  • Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Dominique Fishback, Judas And The Black Messiah
  • Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

MIGLIORE RISING STAR

  • Bukky Bakray - VINCITORE
  • Conrad Khan
  • Kingsley Ben-Adir
  • Morfydd Clark
  • Sope Dirisu

MIGLIOR FILM BRITANNICO

  • Promising Young Woman - VINCITORE
  • Calm With Horses
  • The Dig
  • The Father
  • His House
  • Limbo
  • The Mauritanian
  • Mogul Mowgli
  • Rocks
  • Saint Maud

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE

  • Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross - VINCITORE
  • Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
  • Minari, Emile Mosseri
  • News Of The World, James Newton Howard
  • Promising Young Woman, Anthony Willis

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

  • My Octopus Teacher - VINCITORE
  • Collective
  • David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
  • The Dissident
  • The Social Dilemma

MIGLIOR ESORDIO DI UN REGISTA, SCENEGGIATORE O PRODUTTORE BRITANNICO

  • His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director) - VINCITORE
  • Limbo, Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [Also Produced By Angus Lamont]
  • Moffie, Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer) [Also Written By Oliver Hermanus And Produced By Eric Abraham]
  • Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)
  • Saint Maud, Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [Also Produced By Andrea Cornwell]

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

  • Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell - VINCITORE
  • Another Round, Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
  • Mank, Jack Fincher
  • Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
  • The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURE NON ORIGINALE

  • The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller - WINNER
  • The Dig, Moira Buffini
  • The Mauritanian, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven
  • Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
  • The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani


MIGLIORE FOTOGRAFIA

  • Nomadland, Joshua James Richards - VINCITORE
  • Judas And The Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt
  • Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
  • The Mauritanian, Alwin H. Küchler
  • News Of The World, Dariusz Wolski

MIGLIOR FILM NON IN LINGUA INGLESE

  • Another Round - VINCITORE
  • Dear Comrades!
  • Les Misérables
  • Minari
  • Quo Vadis, Aida?

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

  • Sound Of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen - VINCITORE
  • The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos
  • Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
  • Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval
  • The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

MIGLIOR FILM D'ANIMAZIONE

  • Soul - VINCITORE
  • Onward
  • Wolfwalkers

Cosa ne pensate di queste scelte? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti. Intanto, vi lasciamo alla guida streaming degli Oscar 2021.

FONTE: THR
Quanto è interessante?
2
speciale

Mostra del Cinema di Venezia 2020: la Biennale al tempo del Covid

Altri contenuti per Nomadland

  1. Flight, la storia vera del disastro aereo che ha ispirato il film con Denzel Washington
  2. Amazon Prime Video: 5 thriller che gli abbonati non dovrebbero perdersi