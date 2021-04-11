BAFTA 2021, trionfa l'inarrestabile Nomadland di Chloe Zhao: ecco tutti i vincitori

Sono stati annunciati i vincitori dell’edizione 2021 dei BAFTA, ovvero i premi assegnati annualmente dai 6700 membri della British Adacemy of Film and Television Arts in merito all'industria cinematografica inglese, come sempre con qualche importante presenza americana.

Proviene infatti dagli USA il vincitore di questa edizione, ovvero l'acclamato Nomadland di Chloe Zhao già premiato con il Leone d'Oro a Venezia, 2 Golden Globes e nelle scorse ore con la miglior regia ai DGA Awards 2021. Sul fronte degli attori, sono stati premiati Frances McDormand (Nomadland), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) e Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari), mentre il film Pixar Soul ha trinofato nella categoria di migliore film d'animazione.

Di seguito potete trovare la lista di tutti i vincitori:

MIGLIOR FILM

Nomadland - VINCITORE

The Father

The Mauritanian

Promising Young Woman

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao - VINCITORE

Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila Žbanić

Rocks, Sarah Gavron

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

Frances McDormand, Nomadland - VINCITORE

Bukky Bakray, Rocks

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman

Wunmi Mosaku, His House

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

Anthony Hopkins, The Father -VINCITORE

Riz Ahmed, Sound Of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah - VINCITORE

Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses

Alan Kim, Minari

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami…

Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari - VINCITORE

Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali, Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback, Judas And The Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

MIGLIORE RISING STAR

Bukky Bakray - VINCITORE

Conrad Khan

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Sope Dirisu

MIGLIOR FILM BRITANNICO

Promising Young Woman - VINCITORE

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Rocks

Saint Maud

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE

Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross - VINCITORE

Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari, Emile Mosseri

News Of The World, James Newton Howard

Promising Young Woman, Anthony Willis

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

My Octopus Teacher - VINCITORE

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The Dissident

The Social Dilemma

MIGLIOR ESORDIO DI UN REGISTA, SCENEGGIATORE O PRODUTTORE BRITANNICO

His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director) - VINCITORE

Limbo, Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [Also Produced By Angus Lamont]

Moffie, Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer) [Also Written By Oliver Hermanus And Produced By Eric Abraham]

Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)

Saint Maud, Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [Also Produced By Andrea Cornwell]

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell - VINCITORE

Another Round, Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

Mank, Jack Fincher

Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURE NON ORIGINALE

The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller - WINNER

The Dig, Moira Buffini

The Mauritanian, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani



MIGLIORE FOTOGRAFIA

Nomadland, Joshua James Richards - VINCITORE

Judas And The Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt

Mank, Erik Messerschmidt

The Mauritanian, Alwin H. Küchler

News Of The World, Dariusz Wolski

MIGLIOR FILM NON IN LINGUA INGLESE

Another Round - VINCITORE

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

Sound Of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen - VINCITORE

The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval

The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

MIGLIOR FILM D'ANIMAZIONE

Soul - VINCITORE

Onward

Wolfwalkers

Cosa ne pensate di queste scelte? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti. Intanto, vi lasciamo alla guida streaming degli Oscar 2021.