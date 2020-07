Avengers: quale sarà il prossimo nemico dopo Thanos? Il quesito di Marvel per i fan

Thanos is dead! So what's the next worst threat for the Avengers? pic.twitter.com/nZING45Xq6 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 11, 2020

Doctor Doom. — Héctor Mallet (@Hector_Mallet) July 11, 2020

It should be Doc Doom. They got his rights back with the Fox acquisition. Why wait for the FF, when you've got Marvel's great villain ready. And a terrestrial threat would be interesting after cosmic Thanos. — William B McCormick (@WBMCAuthor) July 12, 2020

Kang the Conqueror...there is a consequence for messing with time. pic.twitter.com/nBMiYNnCvy — Drew Jackson (@oldhickory1313) July 11, 2020

Kang... And he could create Wonder Man (or use Baron Zemo too since he did create him in Avengers #9) if you were interested in bringing him in. With Kang there's about 6 ways to go, Kang, Immortus, Nathaniel Richards, Rama-Tut, Scarlet Centurion & Iron Lad! — Fanimation (@DuckyFanimation) July 11, 2020