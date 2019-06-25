Avengers: Endgame, la piccola interprete di Morgan Stark vittima di bullismo
Attraverso il suo account ufficiale su Instagram, gestito dalla sua famiglia per ovvie ragioni, la piccola Lexi Rabe ha rivelato di essere stata vittima di bullismo. La giovanissima attrice è nota per aver interpretato la parte di Morgan Stark, la figlia di Tony in Avengers: Endgame.
Le circostanze in cui sarebbe accaduto il presunto atto di bullismo nei confronti della piccola non sono state chiarite del tutto dal post, anche se si presume si possa essere trattato di un azione deprecabile in conseguenza al rifiuto della giovane di firmare un autografo o scattarsi una foto con dei fan. Nel post diffuso sui social network si legge quanto segue:
"Odio doverlo scrivere. Ma ancora una volta Lexi è stata vittima di bullismo. Queste sono gli esempi che spingono le celebrità a non voler mai uscire di casa. Per favore, tenetevi pure le vostre opinioni per voi stessi in modo che Lexi possa crescere in un mondo libero. Lei è un normalissimo essere umano e soprattutto una bambina. Le parleremo e le daremo un periodo di pausa ma non lo faremo in pubblico". Il lungo post è stato firmato dalla madre dell'attrice, Jessica. Potete leggerlo nella sua interezza direttamente di seguito a questa news.
In allegato alle parole della madre, anche un video in cui la piccola Lexi si scusa per i suoi errori, e per i il fatto che gli sbagli capitino a tutti, ricordando tuttavia - come giusto - di avere solamente sette anni.
Intanto sono state rese note nel dettaglio le scene inedite di Avengers: Endgame che verranno inserite nella riedizione che tornerà nelle sale americane il prossimo weekend e che verranno incluse nell'edizione home video della pellicola. Attualmente Avengers: Endgame ha superato gli incassi originari di Avatar ed è a soli 37 milioni di dollari da quelli complessivi.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
I hate that we even have to post this. But yet again Lexi’s getting bullied. And this kind of thing makes it celebrities never want to leave the house never want to meet people. Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world. She’s a normal human being and she’s a child. We give her a talking and we give her timeouts but we don’t do that in public. Sometimes were rushing from place to place stressed like everyone else to get to set on time or work or whatever and we seem a little grumpy. I’m sorry if you see us this way but that’s life! If you ask us for an autograph we always almost say yes. If we happen to be having a bad day that might put us right on the right! We are not perfect! These perfect children are not being given the freedoms and the rights that they should. If your child is so scared to be themselves in public and mess up a little then you’re over parenting. We give our children plenty of rules and boundaries But then give them the freedoms to mess up and learn from their own mistakes. They would not be on set an on movies if they weren’t well behaved. Trust me they have no desire to hire kids like that! And there were plenty of children that productions can work with. So if you see us in public and think you have the right to judge. Wait. Number one until you have children of your own, and Number two realize that we’re not perfect and we’re not claiming to be! But just try to realize the different strokes for different folks what you do with your kids may work for you and what I do with my kids works well for me. My children love me and respect me even if they act out sometimes. Thank you! Jessica!
Avengers: Endgame
- Distributore: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International
- Genere: Comics / Fumetti
- Regia: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
- Interpreti: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Bradley Cooper, Brie Larson, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Josh Brolin
- Sceneggiatura: Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely
- +
Nelle sale Italiane dal: 24/04/2019
incasso box office: 29.677.900 Euro
Nelle sale USA dal: 26/04/2019
Che voto dai a: Avengers: Endgame
Voti: 324
