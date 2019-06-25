Avengers: Endgame, la piccola interprete di Morgan Stark vittima di bullismo

Attraverso il suo account ufficiale su Instagram, gestito dalla sua famiglia per ovvie ragioni, la piccola Lexi Rabe ha rivelato di essere stata vittima di bullismo. La giovanissima attrice è nota per aver interpretato la parte di Morgan Stark, la figlia di Tony in Avengers: Endgame.

Le circostanze in cui sarebbe accaduto il presunto atto di bullismo nei confronti della piccola non sono state chiarite del tutto dal post, anche se si presume si possa essere trattato di un azione deprecabile in conseguenza al rifiuto della giovane di firmare un autografo o scattarsi una foto con dei fan. Nel post diffuso sui social network si legge quanto segue:

"Odio doverlo scrivere. Ma ancora una volta Lexi è stata vittima di bullismo. Queste sono gli esempi che spingono le celebrità a non voler mai uscire di casa. Per favore, tenetevi pure le vostre opinioni per voi stessi in modo che Lexi possa crescere in un mondo libero. Lei è un normalissimo essere umano e soprattutto una bambina. Le parleremo e le daremo un periodo di pausa ma non lo faremo in pubblico". Il lungo post è stato firmato dalla madre dell'attrice, Jessica. Potete leggerlo nella sua interezza direttamente di seguito a questa news.

In allegato alle parole della madre, anche un video in cui la piccola Lexi si scusa per i suoi errori, e per i il fatto che gli sbagli capitino a tutti, ricordando tuttavia - come giusto - di avere solamente sette anni.

Intanto sono state rese note nel dettaglio le scene inedite di Avengers: Endgame che verranno inserite nella riedizione che tornerà nelle sale americane il prossimo weekend e che verranno incluse nell'edizione home video della pellicola. Attualmente Avengers: Endgame ha superato gli incassi originari di Avatar ed è a soli 37 milioni di dollari da quelli complessivi.