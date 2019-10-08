Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Avengers: Endgame nominato alla Hollywood Professional Association

Il film del Marvel Cinematic Universe dei fratelli Russo Avengers: Endgame è stato nominato per i premi dalla Hollywood Professional Association, riconoscimento assegnato nei campi del montaggio, degli effetti visivi, degli effetti sonori e del color grading.

Se Game of Thrones porta a casa il maggior numero di nomination (ben sei, tra cui il color grading per l'episodio Winterfell, il montaggio di The Iron Throne, il montaggio e gli effetti visivi di The Long Night e gli effetti visivi e gli effetti sonori di The Bells), il film dei Marvel Studios è stato nominato nella categoria dei migliori effetti visivi insieme a Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Lion King, Alita: Battle Angel e Pokemon Detective Pikachu.

Gli HPA Awards verranno consegnati il 21 novembre allo Skirball Cultural Center di Los Angeles con Rob Legato, il tre volte supervisore VFX vincitore dell'Oscar, nominato quest'anno dall'HPA per The Lion King, riceverà l'HPAA Lifetime Achievement Award.

L'elenco completo dei nominati è disponibile di seguito.

Outstanding Color Grading – Theatrical Feature

  • First Man - Natasha Leonnet // EFILM
  • Roma - Steven J. Scott // Technicolor
  • Green Book - Walter Volpatto // FotoKem
  • The Nutcracker and the Four Realms - Tom Poole // Company 3
  • Us - Michael Hatzer // Technicolor
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - Natasha Leonnet // EFILM

Outstanding Editing – Theatrical Feature

  • Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood - Fred Raskin, ACE
  • Green Book - Patrick J. Don Vito, ACE
  • Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese - David Tedeschi, Damian Rodriguez
  • The Other Side of the Wind - Orson Welles, Bob Murawski, ACE
  • A Star Is Born - Jay Cassidy, ACE

Outstanding Sound – Theatrical Feature

  • Godzilla: King of Monsters - Tim LeBlanc, Tom Ozanich, MPSE // Warner Bros.; Erik Aadahl, MPSE, Nancy Nugent, MPSE, Jason W. Jennings // E Squared
  • Shazam! - Michael Keller, Kevin O’Connell // Warner Bros.; Bill R. Dean, MPSE, Erick Ocampo, Kelly Oxford, MPSE // Technicolor
  • Smallfoot - Michael Babcock, David E. Fluhr, CAS, Jeff Sawyer, Chris Diebold, Harrison Meyle // Warner Bros.
  • Roma - Skip Lievsay, Sergio Diaz, Craig Henighan, Carlos Honc, Ruy Garcia, MPSE, Caleb Townsend
  • Aquaman - Tim LeBlanc // Warner Bros.; Peter Brown, Joe Dzuban, Stephen P. Robinson, MPSE, Eliot Connors, MPSE // Formosa Group

Outstanding Visual Effects – Theatrical Feature

  • Avengers: Endgame - Matt Aitken, Marvyn Young, Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Sean Walker, David Conley // Weta Digital
  • Spider-Man: Far From Home - Alexis Wajsbrot, Sylvain Degrotte, Nathan McConnel, Stephen Kennedy, Jonathan Opgenhaffen // Framestore
  • The Lion King - Robert Legato; Andrew R. Jones; Adam Valdez, Elliot Newman, Audrey Ferrara // MPC Film; Tom Peitzman // T&C Productions
  • Alita: Battle Angel - Eric Saindon, Michael Cozens, Dejan Momcilovic, Mark Haenga, Kevin Sherwood // Weta Digital
  • Pokemon Detective Pikachu - Jonathan Fawkner, Carlos Monzon, Gavin Mckenzie, Fabio Zangla, Dale Newton // Framestore

L'anno scorso l'HPA Award ai migliori effetti speciali andò proprio ad Avengers: Infinity War, e anche se tendenzialmente il premio non fornisce indicazioni chiare relative agli Oscar della stessa categoria (in quanto si prendono in esame date completamente diverse rispetto a quelle degli Oscar), è probabile che agli Academy Awards 2020 vedremo una cinquina molto simile a quella degli HPA, con almeno Endgame, Alita e Il Re Leone sicuri di una nomination. Probabilmente vedremo anche The Irishman nella categoria, ma per tutte le previsioni e analisi della corsa agli Oscar 2020 vi rimandiamo ai nostri pronostici, di futura pubblicazione.

Per altri approfondimenti scoprite la campagna For Your Consideration della Disney per Avengers: Endgame e le parole di Robert Downey Jr. sulle sue possibilità Oscar.

FONTE: HPA
