Avengers Endgame: Kevin Smith lancia nuovi indizi sul finale del film

One of the best moments I ever saw across a then 48 years of watching (and even making) movies. Love that Tony snapped AT Thanos. But Strange holding up one finger: I take it to mean “And THAT was our one chance” - hence Tony’s sacrifice. Anyone else have a different read on it? https://t.co/zh7a7fUDaM — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 26, 2020

I read it as a callback to their earlier conversations about "1 scenario in 14 million where we win". Strange had said " If I tell you what happens, it won't happen." The one finger was a signal that they were in the one winning scenario and Tony had to finish it. — Jeremy Wilson (@CHASSMajor) April 26, 2020