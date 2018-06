Avengers 4: internet rivuole indietro la barba di Captain America!

A few things about this "leaked" Avengers 4 image:

• Why is the Hulk decked out in a full-body suit?

• Huh. So Ronin isn't making an appearance?

• Black Widow got tired of the blonde lol

• That new War Machine armor looks exceptionally badass

• WHERE'S THE BEARD, CAP pic.twitter.com/m6KGcVnLpK — Infinity Lar ∞ (@hilarion) June 5, 2018

Where’s caps beard? Why is black widows hair red again? And WHAT THE HELL IS HULK WEARING https://t.co/TDrJ1JoLsg — 3223Spidey (@PrivateSpidey) June 5, 2018

If this is true, I only have one thing to say:

BRING 👏 BACK 👏 CAP’S 👏 BEARD👏 https://t.co/9baxHgbv82 — Alicia Matz (@MatzAlicia) June 5, 2018

THE AUDACITY TO WIPE OUT CAP'S BEARD? NOT IN MY HOUSE. — android jesus (@gIyceride) June 5, 2018

#Avengers4 concept art thoughts:



• Carol looks amazing!

• Happy to see Nat's red hair is back. Also the batons making a return is nice.

• Where is Wasp? :s Her absence is worrisome.

• Let's take a moment of silence to mourn Cap's beard.

• wtf is Hulk wearing? — half-empty boy 🌊🛳 (@Funtroon) June 5, 2018

Also, Cap has a clean costume and no beard wtf. But Iron Man still has the Bleeding Edge armor and Thor has Stormbreaker, what's up with that. — The Hype of BY2K 2.0 (E3) (@TheBY2K) June 5, 2018