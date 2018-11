Armie Hammer criticato per il tweet sulla morte di Stan Lee

So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee... no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) 12 novembre 2018

Me.... too...? — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) 12 novembre 2018

If your answer is “post a selfie” then I think we need a cultural revamp across the board. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) 12 novembre 2018