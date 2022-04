Aquaman 2: la petizione per il licenziamento di Amber Heard arriva a 2 milioni di firme!

I have to share this. I think it’s atrocious what’s happening….DC Entertainment: Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/KDvg138TKz via @Change

@warnerbros I ran some numbers if 2 million people signed the remove amber heard petition and say they won’t go see the movie at a standard ticket price of 17.89 then you’ll be losing roughly 36 million already.. just something to think about. #AquamanAndTheLostAudience