Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly si scusa per le sue parole sul coronavirus
Ivan Marra
Sbagliare è umano, l'importante è non perseverare: sembra averlo capito la star di Ant-Man Evangeline Lilly, che nelle scorse settimane era balzata agli onori della cronaca per essersi espressa in maniera piuttosto superficiale sulle disposizioni di sicurezza previste per limitare la diffusione del coronavirus.
L'attrice aveva infatti dichiarato di non volersi mettere in quarantena, suscitando immediatamente le ire di fan e colleghi del mondo del cinema. La stessa Evangeline Lilly, però, ha ora affidato a Instagram le sue scuse per le sue recenti esternazioni, tornando saggiamente sui propri passi.
"Vi scrivo dalla mia casa dove sono in isolamento dal 18 marzo, quando la quarantena è stata istituita anche nella piccola comunità in cui attualmente vivo. Ai tempi del mio post del 16 marzo le direttive erano di non radunarci in gruppi superiori alle 250 persone e di lavarci costantemente le mani, regole che stavamo osservando. Due giorni dopo le direttive sono cambiate e, nonostante le mie preoccupazioni sulle ripercussioni socioeconomiche di tutto ciò, STO FACENDO LA MIA PARTE PER RIDURRE LA CURVA, RESTANDO A CASA CON LA MIA FAMIGLIA IN QUARANTENA" si legge nel post dell'attrice.
Prosegue poi Evangeline Lilly: "Vorrei porgere le mie più sentite scuse per l'insensibilità che ho dimostrato nei confronti di coloro che stanno soffrendo davvero. Nonni, genitori, fratelli e figli stanno morendo, il mondo si sta affrettando a cercare una soluzione e il mio silenzio ha mandato un messaggio criptico e arrogante. Le mie più sincere scuse a coloro che sono stati colpiti da questa pandemia. Davvero, non ho mai voluto ferirvi. Quando scrissi quel posto 10 giorni fa pensavo di poter infondere un po' di calma in quest'isteria collettiva. Solo ora mi è chiaro che stessi proteggendo me stessa dalle mie stesse paure".
Chissà se il messaggio basterà ad ottenere il perdono dei fan e di colleghi come Sophie Turner, che alcuni giorni fa aveva criticato duramente le parole dell'attrice di Ant-Man. Nel frattempo, abbiamo visto recentemente anche un altro attore di Ant-Man esprimersi sul coronavirus.
Hello everyone. I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th – when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I am currently living. At the time of my Mar 16th post, the directives from the authorities here were that we not congregate in groups of more than 250ppl and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing. Two days later, those directives changed and, despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY. I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message. My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation. I am grieved by the ongoing loss of life, and the impossible decisions medical workers around the world must make as they treat those affected. I am concerned for our communities – small businesses and families living paycheck-to-paycheck – and I am trying to follow responsible recommendations for how to help. Like many of you, I fear for the political aftermath of this pandemic, and I am praying for us all. At the same time, I am heartened by the beauty and humanity I see so many people demonstrating toward one another in this vulnerable time. When I was grappling with my own fears over social distancing, one kind, wise and gracious person said to me “do it out of love, not fear” and it helped me to realize my place in all of this. Sending love to all of you, even if you can’t return it right now. EL
