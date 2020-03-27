Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly si scusa per le sue parole sul coronavirus

Sbagliare è umano, l'importante è non perseverare: sembra averlo capito la star di Ant-Man Evangeline Lilly, che nelle scorse settimane era balzata agli onori della cronaca per essersi espressa in maniera piuttosto superficiale sulle disposizioni di sicurezza previste per limitare la diffusione del coronavirus.

L'attrice aveva infatti dichiarato di non volersi mettere in quarantena, suscitando immediatamente le ire di fan e colleghi del mondo del cinema. La stessa Evangeline Lilly, però, ha ora affidato a Instagram le sue scuse per le sue recenti esternazioni, tornando saggiamente sui propri passi.

"Vi scrivo dalla mia casa dove sono in isolamento dal 18 marzo, quando la quarantena è stata istituita anche nella piccola comunità in cui attualmente vivo. Ai tempi del mio post del 16 marzo le direttive erano di non radunarci in gruppi superiori alle 250 persone e di lavarci costantemente le mani, regole che stavamo osservando. Due giorni dopo le direttive sono cambiate e, nonostante le mie preoccupazioni sulle ripercussioni socioeconomiche di tutto ciò, STO FACENDO LA MIA PARTE PER RIDURRE LA CURVA, RESTANDO A CASA CON LA MIA FAMIGLIA IN QUARANTENA" si legge nel post dell'attrice.

Prosegue poi Evangeline Lilly: "Vorrei porgere le mie più sentite scuse per l'insensibilità che ho dimostrato nei confronti di coloro che stanno soffrendo davvero. Nonni, genitori, fratelli e figli stanno morendo, il mondo si sta affrettando a cercare una soluzione e il mio silenzio ha mandato un messaggio criptico e arrogante. Le mie più sincere scuse a coloro che sono stati colpiti da questa pandemia. Davvero, non ho mai voluto ferirvi. Quando scrissi quel posto 10 giorni fa pensavo di poter infondere un po' di calma in quest'isteria collettiva. Solo ora mi è chiaro che stessi proteggendo me stessa dalle mie stesse paure".

Chissà se il messaggio basterà ad ottenere il perdono dei fan e di colleghi come Sophie Turner, che alcuni giorni fa aveva criticato duramente le parole dell'attrice di Ant-Man. Nel frattempo, abbiamo visto recentemente anche un altro attore di Ant-Man esprimersi sul coronavirus.