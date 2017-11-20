Everyeye Cinema

Ant-Man and the Wasp: un'occhiata al nuovo costume del supereroe

Mentre Evangeline Lilly ha terminato le riprese di Ant-Man and the Wasp, è arrivato in rete un nuovo video dal set - che noi vi proponiamo comodamente in questa notizia - in cui vediamo il nuovo costume di Ant-Man nel film.

Paul Rudd torna ad interpretare Scott Lang/Ant-Man nel cinefumetto diretto da Peyton Reed; Rudd ha già interpretato il personaggio nel primo stand-alone sul supereroe e in Captain America: Civil War. In questo sequel, Lang dovrà collaborare con Hope Van Dyne (Lilly) che, in questo episodio, si sdoppierà in Wasp.

Dal precedente film torneranno anche Michael Pena, T.I. Harris, David Dastmalchian, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer e Abby Ryder Fortson, mentre Michael Douglas sarà nuovamente il Dr. Hank Pym.

New entry sono Walton Goggins, Randall Park, Hannah John-Kamen, Laurence Fishburne e Michelle Pfeiffer.

Arriverà a luglio.

