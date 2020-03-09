Ant-Man and the Wasp, Evangeline Lilly parla per la prima volta del suo anno buio

Sembra proprio che non sia stato un anno facile per Evangeline Lilly: l'attrice vista in Ant-Man and the Wasp e di recente apparsa anche in Avengers: Endgame ha infatti scritto un lungo post su Instagram nel quale ha confessato i problemi che l'hanno afflitta nel corso degli ultimi mesi.

"Beh, eccomi qui, più o meno un anno fa. Ho passato un anno davvero duro, ma non volevo condividere con voi queste cose perché non volevo essere una nuvola grigia nel vostro mondo. Tutto ciò che volevo era portare gioia nel mondo. Portare luce. Non volevo rattristarvi una bella giornata con un mio post. Ma ho combattuto fortemente con il sentimento di essere soltanto ciò che gli altri volessero che fossi. Mi sono sentita spesso sola e invisibile" ha spiegato l'attrice.

"Ho sempre saputo di essere forte. Abbastanza forte, credevo, da tenere per me tutto il dolore. Così ho tenuto tutto il dolore dentro di me e fatto spazio anche per contenere quello altrui. In pubblico ho nascosto tutto, sorriso dei miei traumi e riso in faccia al mio dolore più profondo. Finché, l'anno scorso, non sono scoppiata. All'improvviso sono stata costretta a guardare in faccia le mie debolezze, i miei limiti, i miei traumi e le mie paure. [...] Sto uscendo da quel posto buio, lentamente. Penso sia inutile condividere la luce senza mostrare l'oscurità. Mi sento persa e apatica riguardo a questo spazio che condividiamo. Ma mi chiedo... Sareste venuti con me nella mia oscurità se l'avessi condivisa?" ha poi concluso Evangeline Lilly.

Recentemente, intanto, i Marvel Studios hanno dato il via libera per Ant-Man 3; il regista Peyton Reed ha invece ricordato una visita di Kirk Douglas sul set di Ant-Man insieme al figlio Michael.