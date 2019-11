Un anno senza Stan: il ricordo di fan per il papà della Marvel

Da qui in avanti nasceranno tutti i supereroi che li hanno resi famosi: Hulk (1962), Thor (1962), Iron Man (1963), gli X-Men (1963), Doctor Strange (1963) e Spider-man (1962) sono solo alcuni dei frutti della sua irrequieta mente e tutti, nessuno escluso, hanno avuto l'onore di essere trasportati sul grande schermo con papà Stan, il cui ultimo cameo cinematografico, ripreso appena in tempo, è proprio in Avengers: Endgame . Neanche The Man, come veniva affettuosamente chiamato, avrebbe immaginato un finale più commovente.

Remembering Stan "The Man" Lee: his legacy will live on in the Marvel Universe and the hearts of Marvel fans everywhere. pic.twitter.com/dvAkpCBS22 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) 12 novembre 2019

One year ago. We lost a legend. The creator of Marvel. Stan Lee has been a big inspiration for me and I wish I could've met him.



I will never forget him though. He had a huge impact on many people and has created many characters.



His legacy will always live on.#Excelsior pic.twitter.com/la2Ub4Jqgw — ४❄💚Lindsey💚❄४ (@DazzyLindsey) 12 novembre 2019

It’s been 1 year since Stan Lee, a visionary comic book writer and absolute legend passed away. He created and co-created well known characters such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, Ant-Man and Carol Danvers as well as starring in almost every Marvel movie since X-Men. Forever missed 🧡 pic.twitter.com/NFCrBM1OxC — 𝗡𝗔𝗔𝗛𝟬𝟵𝟭 #SaveDaredevil (@naah091) 12 novembre 2019

"You know, I guess one person can make a difference."



-Stan Lee pic.twitter.com/weesypDF1B — La Gran Pantalla 🎬 (@PantallaGran) 12 novembre 2019

“The more you read, the better you’re going to become as a storyteller.”



Wise words from comic book legend Stan Lee on the first anniversary of his death. Still very much missed - but his legacy endures #StanLee pic.twitter.com/LQj1T0mhey — Broadhursts Bookshop (@BroadhurstBooks) 12 novembre 2019

My little tribute to the late, great Stan Lee, who passed away a year ago today.



Graphite pencil on paper #StanLee pic.twitter.com/piZvnhhpso — Kristin Wilkinson (@SilentKW) 12 novembre 2019