Annie Awards, tutte le nomination: Netflix batte Disney-Pixar 40 a 29!
Soul e Wolfwalkers - Il popolo dei lupi hanno portato a casa il maggior numero di nomination per la 48esima edizione degli Annie Awards, il più ambito premio cinematografico dedicato all'animazione.
I due film hanno ricevuto 10 nomination ciascuno, con Onward al secondo posto grazie alle sette candidature accumulate; seguono poi The Croods: A New Age, The Willoughby e Over the Moon con sei menzioni ciascuno. I nominati nella sezione miglior film sono Soul, Onward, The Croods: A New Age, The Willoughbys e Trolls World Tour, mentre Wolfwalkers guida la sezione del miglior film d'animazione indipendente, nella quale troviamo anche A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Calamity Jane, On-Gaku: Our Sound e Ride Your Wave.
Per quanto riguarda il 'campionato degli studi cinematografici', considerando sezione cinema e sezione serie tv Netflix guida il gruppo con ben 40 nomination, seguito da Disney/Pixar a 29 totali (20 per Pixar, nove per Disney) e DreamWorks Animation, che ne ha ricevute 20. In chiave Oscar vale la pena ricordare che, da quando gli Annies hanno diviso il premio al miglior film in due categorie distinte, almeno due titoli fino ad un massimo di quattro hanno sempre ricevuto una nomination all'Oscar per il miglior film d'animazione: in ogni caso, il vincitore dell'Oscar è sempre arrivato dalla categoria Miglior lungometraggio, e non da miglior lungometraggio indipendente.
Qui sotto tutte le nomination per la sezione cinema:
Best Feature
- Onward, Pixar
- Soul, Pixar
- The Croods: A New Age, DreamWorks Animation
- The Willoughbys, Netflix
- Trolls World Tour, DreamWorks Animation
Best Indie Feature
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Netflix
- Calamity Jane, Maybe Movies
- On-Gaku: Our Sound, Rock’n Roll Mountain
- Wolfwalkers, Cartoon Saloon/Melusine
Best FX for Feature
- Over the Moon, Netflix
- Soul, Pixar
- The Croods: A New Age, DreamWorks Animation
- Trolls World Tour, DreamWorks Animation
- Wolfwalkers, Cartoon Saloon/Melusine
Best Character Animation – Feature
- Onward, Pixar
- Soul, Pixar
- The Croods: A New Age, DreamWorks Animation
- The Willoughbys, Netflix
- Wolfwalkers, Cartoon Saloon/Melusine
Best Character Design – Feature
- Soul, Pixar
- The Croods: A New Age, DreamWorks Animation
- The Willoughbys, Netflix
- Trolls World Tour, DreamWorks Animation
- Wolfwalkers, Cartoon Saloon/Melusine
Best Direction – Feature
- Calamity Jane, Maybe Movies
- Over the Moon, Netflix
- Ride Your Wave, Science SARU; Masaaki Yuasa
- Soul, Pixar
- Wolfwalkers, Cartoon Saloon/Melusine
Best Music – Feature
- Onward, Pixar
- Over the Moon, Netflix
- Soul, Pixar
- The Willoughbys, Netflix
- Wolfwalkers, Cartoon Saloon/Melusine
Best Production Design – Feature
- Onward, Pixar
- Soul, Pixar
- The Willoughbys, Netflix
- Trolls World Tour, DreamWorks Animation
- Wolfwalkers, Cartoon Saloon/Melusine
Best Storyboarding – Feature
- Earwig and the Witch, Studio Ghibli
- Over the Moon, Netflix
- Soul, Pixar
- The Croods: A New Age, DreamWorks
- Wolfwalkers, Cartoon Saloon/Melusine
Best Voice Acting – Feature
- Earwig and the Witch, Studio Ghibli; Vanessa Marshall (Bella Yaga)
- Onward, Pixar; Tom Holland (Ian Lightfoot)
- Over the Moon, Netflix; Robert G. Chiu (Chin)
- The Croods: A New Age, DreamWorks; Nicolas Cage (Grug)
- Wolfwalkers, Cartoon Saloon/Melusine; Eva Whittaker (Mebh Og MacTire)
Best Writing – Feature
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Netflix
- Onward, Pixar
- Over the Moon, Netflix
- Soul, Pixar
- Wolfwalkers, Cartoon Saloon/Melusine
Best Editorial – Feature
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Netflix
- Calamity Jane, Maybe Movies
- Onward, Pixar
- Soul, Pixar
- The Willoughbys, Netflix
Gli Annie Awards saranno assegnati venerdì 16 aprile con una cerimonia virtuale. Se cercate altri approfondimenti, recuperate la nostra recensione di Soul e uno speciale sui migliori film animati del 2020.
