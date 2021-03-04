Annie Awards, tutte le nomination: Netflix batte Disney-Pixar 40 a 29!

Soul e Wolfwalkers - Il popolo dei lupi hanno portato a casa il maggior numero di nomination per la 48esima edizione degli Annie Awards, il più ambito premio cinematografico dedicato all'animazione.

I due film hanno ricevuto 10 nomination ciascuno, con Onward al secondo posto grazie alle sette candidature accumulate; seguono poi The Croods: A New Age, The Willoughby e Over the Moon con sei menzioni ciascuno. I nominati nella sezione miglior film sono Soul, Onward, The Croods: A New Age, The Willoughbys e Trolls World Tour, mentre Wolfwalkers guida la sezione del miglior film d'animazione indipendente, nella quale troviamo anche A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Calamity Jane, On-Gaku: Our Sound e Ride Your Wave.

Per quanto riguarda il 'campionato degli studi cinematografici', considerando sezione cinema e sezione serie tv Netflix guida il gruppo con ben 40 nomination, seguito da Disney/Pixar a 29 totali (20 per Pixar, nove per Disney) e DreamWorks Animation, che ne ha ricevute 20. In chiave Oscar vale la pena ricordare che, da quando gli Annies hanno diviso il premio al miglior film in due categorie distinte, almeno due titoli fino ad un massimo di quattro hanno sempre ricevuto una nomination all'Oscar per il miglior film d'animazione: in ogni caso, il vincitore dell'Oscar è sempre arrivato dalla categoria Miglior lungometraggio, e non da miglior lungometraggio indipendente.

Qui sotto tutte le nomination per la sezione cinema:

Best Feature

Onward, Pixar

Soul, Pixar

The Croods: A New Age, DreamWorks Animation

The Willoughbys, Netflix

Trolls World Tour, DreamWorks Animation

Best Indie Feature

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Netflix

Calamity Jane, Maybe Movies

On-Gaku: Our Sound, Rock’n Roll Mountain

Wolfwalkers, Cartoon Saloon/Melusine

Best FX for Feature

Over the Moon, Netflix

Soul, Pixar

The Croods: A New Age, DreamWorks Animation

Trolls World Tour, DreamWorks Animation

Wolfwalkers, Cartoon Saloon/Melusine

Best Character Animation – Feature

Onward, Pixar

Soul, Pixar

The Croods: A New Age, DreamWorks Animation

The Willoughbys, Netflix

Wolfwalkers, Cartoon Saloon/Melusine

Best Character Design – Feature

Soul, Pixar

The Croods: A New Age, DreamWorks Animation

The Willoughbys, Netflix

Trolls World Tour, DreamWorks Animation

Wolfwalkers, Cartoon Saloon/Melusine

Best Direction – Feature

Calamity Jane, Maybe Movies

Over the Moon, Netflix

Ride Your Wave, Science SARU; Masaaki Yuasa

Soul, Pixar

Wolfwalkers, Cartoon Saloon/Melusine

Best Music – Feature

Onward, Pixar

Over the Moon, Netflix

Soul, Pixar

The Willoughbys, Netflix

Wolfwalkers, Cartoon Saloon/Melusine

Best Production Design – Feature

Onward, Pixar

Soul, Pixar

The Willoughbys, Netflix

Trolls World Tour, DreamWorks Animation

Wolfwalkers, Cartoon Saloon/Melusine

Best Storyboarding – Feature

Earwig and the Witch, Studio Ghibli

Over the Moon, Netflix

Soul, Pixar

The Croods: A New Age, DreamWorks

Wolfwalkers, Cartoon Saloon/Melusine

Best Voice Acting – Feature

Earwig and the Witch, Studio Ghibli; Vanessa Marshall (Bella Yaga)

Onward, Pixar; Tom Holland (Ian Lightfoot)

Over the Moon, Netflix; Robert G. Chiu (Chin)

The Croods: A New Age, DreamWorks; Nicolas Cage (Grug)

Wolfwalkers, Cartoon Saloon/Melusine; Eva Whittaker (Mebh Og MacTire)

Best Writing – Feature

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Netflix

Onward, Pixar

Over the Moon, Netflix

Soul, Pixar

Wolfwalkers, Cartoon Saloon/Melusine

Best Editorial – Feature

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Netflix

Calamity Jane, Maybe Movies

Onward, Pixar

Soul, Pixar

The Willoughbys, Netflix

Gli Annie Awards saranno assegnati venerdì 16 aprile con una cerimonia virtuale. Se cercate altri approfondimenti, recuperate la nostra recensione di Soul e uno speciale sui migliori film animati del 2020.