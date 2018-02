Annie Awards: Coco trionfa alla 45ª edizione dei premi per l'animazione

Il mondo dell’animazione si è inchinato dinanzi a; il nuovo film della Pixar ha infatti dominato la 45ª edizione dei premi riservati a questa categoria.

La pellicola diretta da Lee Unkrich e Adrian Molina si è portata a casa ben undici riconoscimenti su tredici nomination, incluso ovviamente quello per Best Animated Feature. Dal 2002, undici volte su sedici chi ha vinto il premio Annie è poi andato a prendersi anche l’Oscar per il miglior film d’animazione, compreso quello dello scorso anno andato a Zootropolis della Disney.

Gli altri premi sono andati a Rick and Morty, serie animata di Dan Harmon e Justin Roiland, e a Samurai Jack. L’edizione di quest’anno è stata dedicata alla memoria di June Foray, doppiatrice e co-fondatrice degli Annie Awards, morta lo scorso luglio all’età di 99 anni.

Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori.

Best Animated Feature

COCO

Pixar Animation Studios

Outstanding Achievement, Directing – Animated Feature Production

COCO

Pixar Animation Studios

Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina

Outstanding Achievement, Directing – TV/Broadcast Production

DISNEY MICKEY MOUSE

Episode: The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!

Walt Disney Television Animation

Dave Wasson, Eddie Trigueros, Alonso Ramirez-Ramo

Best Animated Feature-Independent

THE BREADWINNER

Cartoon Saloon / Aircraft Pictures / Melusine Productions

Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production

RICK AND MORTY

Episode: 303 – “Pickle Rick”

Williams Street Productions

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production for Children

WE BARE BEARS

Episode: Panda’s Art

Cartoon Network Animation Studios

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production for Preschool Children

OCTONAUTS

Episode: Operation Deep Freeze

Vampire Squid Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media company, in association with Brown Bag Films

Outstanding Achievement, Writing – Feature Production

COCO

Pixar Animation Studios

Adrian Molina, Matthew Aldrich

Outstanding Achievement, Writing – TV/Broadcast Production

RICK AND MORTY

Episode: 307 – “The Ricklantis Mixup”

Williams Street Productions

Ryan Ridley, Dan Guterman

Outstanding Achievement, Voice Acting – TV/Broadcast Production

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

Nickelodeon

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial

JUNE

Broad Reach Pictures/Chromosphere/Lyft

Best Animated Special Production

REVOLTING RHYMES

Magic Light Pictures

Outstanding Achievement, Production Design – Feature Production

COCO

Pixar Animation Studio

Harley Jessup, Danielle Feinberg, Bryn Imagire, Nathaniel McLaughlin, Ernesto Nemesio

Outstanding Achievement, Production Design – TV/Broadcast Production

SAMURAI JACK

Episode: XCIII

Adult Swim

Scott Wills

Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation – Feature Production

COCO

Pixar Animation Studios

John Chun Chiu Lee

Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation – TV/Broadcast Production

TROLLHUNTERS

Episode: 205 – “Homecoming”

DreamWorks Animation Television

Bruno Chiou, Yi-Fan Cho, Kevin Jong , Chun-Jung Chu

Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation – Live Action Production

WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES

Chernin Entertainment, TSG Entertainment, River Road Entertainment, 20th Century Fox

Daniel Barrett, Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Emile Ghorayeb, Luisma Lavin Peredo, Alessandro Bonora

Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation – Video Game

CUPHEAD

StudioMDHR

Hanna Abi-Hanna

Outstanding Achievement, Character Design – Feature Production

COCO

Pixar Animation Studios

Daniel Arriaga, Daniela Strijleva, Greg Dykstra, Alonso Martinez, Zaruhi Galstyan

Outstanding Achievement, Character Design – TV/Broadcast Production

SAMURAI JACK

Episode: XCVI

Adult Swim

Craig Kellman

Outstanding Achievement, Music – Feature Production

COCO

Pixar Animation Studios

Michael Giacchino, Kristin Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Germaine Franco, Adrian Molina

Outstanding Achievement, Music – TV/Broadcast Production

DISNEY MICKEY MOUSE

Episode: The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!

Walt Disney Television Animation

Christopher Willis

Outstanding Achievement, Animated Effects – Feature Production

COCO

Pixar Animation Studios

Shaun Galinak, Dave Hale, Jason Johnston, Carl Kaphan, Keith Daniel Klohn

Outstanding Achievement, Animated Effects – Live Action

WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES

Chernin Entertainment, TSG Entertainment, River Road Entertainment, 20th Century Fox

Daniel Barrett, Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Emile Ghorayeb, Luisma Lavin Peredo, Alessandro Bonora

Best Animated Short Subject

DEAR BASKETBALL

Glen Keane Productions, Kobe Studios, Believe Entertainment Group

Best Student Film

POLES APART

Paloma Baeza

Outstanding Achievement, Editing – Feature Production

COCO

Pixar Animation Studios

Outstanding Achievement, Editing – TV/Broadcast Production

SAMURAI JACK

Episode: XCIII, XCIV, XCIX

Adult Swim

Paul Douglas

Outstanding Achievement, Storyboarding – Feature/Broadcast Production

COCO

Pixar Animation Studios

Dean Kelly