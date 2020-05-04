Amber Heard piange la morte della madre su Instagram: 'Sono distrutta e devastata'

Nel bel mezzo della causa per diffamazione intentata da Johnny Depp, Amber Heard si trova a dover affrontare il lutto in seguito alla scomparsa per la madre.

"Sono distrutta e devastata oltre ogni limite per la perdita di mia mamma, Paige Heard. Ci ha lasciati troppo presto e ci ritroviamo a stringerci attorno al ricordo della sua anima bella e gentile. Ci mancherà, con tutto il cuore e per sempre. Il suo cuore inflessibile e aperto l'ha resa la donna più bella che io abbia mai conosciuto ", dichiara Heard su Instagram, allegando due foto che la ritraggono insieme alla madre.

Nel primo scatto, più recente, madre e figlia si abbracciano di fronte alla macchina fotografica, mentre nel secondo vediamo una piccola Amber Heard in braccio alla madre. L'attrice continua dicendo di essere orgogliosa di essere stata la figlia di una donna così meravigliosa: "Questo è stato un periodo incredibilmente doloroso ma per questo mi ha ricordato ciò che sopravvive a tutti noi: l'amore".

Fondamentale per superare questo difficile momento è stato il supporto degli amici e della famiglia, e anche la sorella Whitney si è espressa in maniera simile in un post al riguardo. I fan hanno voluto far sentire il loro supporto nei commenti su Instagram, e ciò deve aver fatto piacere all'attrice, che era stata attaccata sui social, anche in seguito alla nuova accusa di un amico di Johnny Depp.