Amber Heard piange la morte della madre su Instagram: "Sono distrutta e devastata"
Nel bel mezzo della causa per diffamazione intentata da Johnny Depp, Amber Heard si trova a dover affrontare il lutto in seguito alla scomparsa per la madre.
"Sono distrutta e devastata oltre ogni limite per la perdita di mia mamma, Paige Heard. Ci ha lasciati troppo presto e ci ritroviamo a stringerci attorno al ricordo della sua anima bella e gentile. Ci mancherà, con tutto il cuore e per sempre. Il suo cuore inflessibile e aperto l'ha resa la donna più bella che io abbia mai conosciuto ", dichiara Heard su Instagram, allegando due foto che la ritraggono insieme alla madre.
Nel primo scatto, più recente, madre e figlia si abbracciano di fronte alla macchina fotografica, mentre nel secondo vediamo una piccola Amber Heard in braccio alla madre. L'attrice continua dicendo di essere orgogliosa di essere stata la figlia di una donna così meravigliosa: "Questo è stato un periodo incredibilmente doloroso ma per questo mi ha ricordato ciò che sopravvive a tutti noi: l'amore".
Fondamentale per superare questo difficile momento è stato il supporto degli amici e della famiglia, e anche la sorella Whitney si è espressa in maniera simile in un post al riguardo. I fan hanno voluto far sentire il loro supporto nei commenti su Instagram, e ciò deve aver fatto piacere all'attrice, che era stata attaccata sui social, anche in seguito alla nuova accusa di un amico di Johnny Depp.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard. She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul. She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever. Her unflinching, open heart made her the most beautiful woman I had ever known. It’s hard to imagine and even more difficult to say but I feel truly lucky to have been her daughter and been given the gift of having the light she shone on everyone, fall on me for nearly 34 years. This has been an unbelievably painful time but in that, I am reminded of what survives us all, love. The kindness, support and generosity my sister Whit and I have received from friends and family has been utterly soul-saving.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
There are very few pains sharper than losing your momma... beyond heartbroken to say that I’ve lost mine. Words can’t express the amount of gratitude I will forever feel to have had her in my world and for being my first and my most true example of kindness and love... there have been so many people in our world that have pulled out all the stops to show up for amber and I, and I will spend the rest of my days trying to make up for it, but for now, just know how thankful we are... for those of you who are able to, call your mom. Tell her you love her. Thank her for everything. And apologize for all the bullshit you put her thru. But most importantly, tell her you love her...
