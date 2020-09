Alita: Angelo della Battaglia, la campagna Twitter cerca di riportare il film nei cinema

#AlitaArmy,

Please share this flyer far and wide. We need all hands. The trending-event will go down on:



Oct 1st, 7AM PST/11AM UTC



Use #/RereleaseAlita and tag @/cinemark.



Checkout this timezone tool if you are unsure about your timezone:https://t.co/iQiVa3XBpL pic.twitter.com/7p6R4flOdD