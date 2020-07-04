Ben Affleck, Batman contro il Deathstroke di Joe Manganiello nell'incredibile fan-art!
Secondo alcune indiscrezioni arrivate nelle scorse ore e assolutamente non ufficiali, Ben Affleck potrebbe tornare nei panni di Batman per una serie di film originale HBO Max, la piattaforma di streaming on demand della Warner.
In un recente post, l'artista digitale Saarukan Suhanthan ha pubblicato un'immagine che mostra lo scontro tra il Batman di Ben Affleck e Deathstroke di Joe Manganiello, dandoci un'idea di come potrebbe essere una loro eventuale lotta. Potete vedere l'immagine completa in calce all'articolo.
Ricordiamo che Ben Affleck è apparso in tre film del DC Extended Universe, ovvero Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice di Zack Snyder, Suicide Squad e Justice League, e avrebbe dovuto scrivere, dirigere e interpretare lo stand-alone The Batman. Per il film, che era fra i più attesi nel contesto del 'primo' DCEU, venne realizzato anche un famoso camera test che mostrò ai fan il Deathstroke di Manganiello, scelto come avversario principale e comparso brevemente in Justice League di Joss Whedon.
Entrambi gli attori torneranno nel 2021 in Zack Snyder's Justice League, attesissima director's cut del cinecomic del 2017 che sarà distribuita tramite HBO Max. In attesa di sapere se il Ben Affleck sarà di nuovo il Cavaliere Oscuro in futuro (secondo i rumor l'annuncio dovrebbe arrivare al DC FanDome il prossimo 22 agosto, quindi si consideri quella come deadline per etichettare le indiscrezioni come infondate o meno) vi ricordiamo che Batman tornerà sempre nel 2021 anche nella nuova saga scritta e diretta da Matt Reeves e interpretata da Robert Pattinson.
THE BATMAN (2021). (Based off of a screenshot from Batman: Arkham Origins) Man if there was one movie that was never made that I wish was, it would be @benaffleck original Batman movie. I really want to see a capable Deathstroke fighting a skilled Batman, and I really doubt we’ll ever see something like that again. But it is rumoured that the Snyder Cut end credits have something between these two. Really wanted to see @joemanganiello as The Terminator. It’s also rumoured that they’ll be a new HBO Max series based off of Bens script, so who knows what the future of this movie is. - What do you think, how can I improve? - Please Credit if you want to repost - #batman #deathstroke #thebatman2021 #mattreeves #arkhamasylum #benaffleck #joemanganiello #joker #gotham #whatif #dc #dccomics #dceu #batmanvsdeathstroke #likeforlikes #like4likes #followforfollowback #followｍe #thebatman #digitalart #photoshop #batmanarkhamorigins #wbmontreal #snydercut #releasethesnydercut #hbomax #fanart #deathstroketheterminator
Justice League
- Distributore: Warner Bros. Pictures Italia
- Genere: Azione
- Regia: Zack Snyder
- Interpreti: Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, JK Simmons, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe
- +
Nelle sale Italiane dal: 16/11/2017
incasso box office: 6.622.192 Euro
Nelle sale USA dal: 17/11/2017
incasso box office: 219.456.347 Euro
Che voto dai a: Justice League
Voti: 169
