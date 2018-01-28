ADG Awards: Blade Runner 2049 e La Forma dell'Acqua trionfano alle scenografie

Svetta anche Logan di James Mangold, la cui scenografia di François Audouy ha conquistato il premio nella categoria Contemporary Feature Film. Nella sezione animata è stato premiato Harley Jessup per Coco.
Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori.
Fantasy Feature Film
Blade Runner 2049 — Dennis Gassner
Period Feature Film
The Shape of Water — Paul Denham Austerberry
Contemporary Feature Film
Logan — François Audouy
Animated Feature Film
Coco — Harley Jessup
One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series
Game of Thrones (HBO): “Dragonstone,” “The Queen`s Justice,” “Eastwatch” — Deborah Riley
One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu): “Pilot, Offred,” “Birth Day,” “Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum” — Julie Berghoff
Television Movie or Limited Series
Black Mirror (Netflix): “USS Callister” — Joel Collins
Half-Hour Single-Camera Series
GLOW (Netflix): “Pilot,” “The Wrath of Kuntar,” “The Dusty Spur” — Todd Fjelsted
Multi-Camera Series
Will & Grace (NBC): “Eleven Years Later,” “A Gay Olde Christmas” — Glenda Rovello
Variety or Competition Series/Awards or Event Special
Portlandia (IFC): “Portland Secedes,” “Ants,” “Fred`s Cell Phone Company” — Schuyler Telleen
Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial
Star Wars Battlefront II: “Rivalry / PS4” — Jason Edmonds