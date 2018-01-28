Everyeye Cinema

ADG Awards: Blade Runner 2049 e La Forma dell'Acqua trionfano alle scenografie

di
INFORMAZIONI FILM
La scorsa notte si è svolta la cerimonia di premiazione degli ADG Awards, i premi del sindacato scenografi, che hanno visto trionfare tra gli altri Dennis Gassner per Blade Runner 2049 e Paul Denham Austerberry per La Forma dell’Acqua - The Shape of Water, mettendoli in pole position per i prossimi Premi Oscar.

Svetta anche Logan di James Mangold, la cui scenografia di François Audouy ha conquistato il premio nella categoria Contemporary Feature Film. Nella sezione animata è stato premiato Harley Jessup per Coco.

Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori.

Fantasy Feature Film

Blade Runner 2049 — Dennis Gassner

Period Feature Film

The Shape of Water — Paul Denham Austerberry

Contemporary Feature Film

Logan — François Audouy

Animated Feature Film

Coco — Harley Jessup

One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series

Game of Thrones (HBO): “Dragonstone,” “The Queen`s Justice,” “Eastwatch” — Deborah Riley

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu): “Pilot, Offred,” “Birth Day,” “Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum” — Julie Berghoff

Television Movie or Limited Series

Black Mirror (Netflix): “USS Callister” — Joel Collins

Half-Hour Single-Camera Series

GLOW (Netflix): “Pilot,” “The Wrath of Kuntar,” “The Dusty Spur” — Todd Fjelsted

Multi-Camera Series

Will & Grace (NBC): “Eleven Years Later,” “A Gay Olde Christmas” — Glenda Rovello

Variety or Competition Series/Awards or Event Special

Portlandia (IFC): “Portland Secedes,” “Ants,” “Fred`s Cell Phone Company” — Schuyler Telleen

Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial

Star Wars Battlefront II: “Rivalry / PS4” — Jason Edmonds

FONTE: Deadline
