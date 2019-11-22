La A24 domina le nomination agli Independent Spirit Awards con The Lighthouse e Uncut Gems

Nelle scorse ore sono state annunciate le nomination ufficiali agli Indepedent Spirit Awards 2019, i più importanti riconoscimenti hollywoodiani nell'ambito del cinema indipendente.

A dominare le liste delle nomination la A24, grazie a The Lighthouse di Robert Eggers e Uncut Gems dei fratelli Safdie, hanno portato tutti i film in nomination per il 2020 Independent Film Awards, annunciato da Film Independent. Nella categoria Best Feature, il film con Adam Sandler è stato affiancato da The Farewell di Lulu Wang, A Hidden Life di Terrence Malick, Clemency di Chinonye Chukwu e Marriage Story di Noah Baumbach.

Uncut Gems è stato anche l'unico film nominato sia nella categoria Miglior lungometraggio che nella categoria Miglior regista, anche se Marriage Story è stato nominato nella prima categoria ed è stato anche votato per lo speciale John Cassavetes Award, assegnato al regista, al cast e al casting.

Le candidature per gli attori includono Adam Sandler per Uncut Gems, Jennifer Lopez per Hustlers, Noah Jupe e Shia LaBeouf per Honey Boy, Robert Pattinson e Willem Dafoe per The Lighthouse, Elisabeth Moss per Her Smell e Renee Zellweger per Judy.

Qui sotto tutte le nomination:

BEST FEATURE

A Hidden Life

Clemency

The Farewell

Marriage Story

Uncut Gems

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Booksmart

The Climb

Diane

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

The Mustang

See You Yesterday

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

Burning Cane

Colewell

Give Me Liberty

Premature

Wild Nights With Emily

BEST DIRECTOR

Alma Har’el, Honey Boy

Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers

Julius Onah, Luce

Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse

Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems

BEST SCREENPLAY

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder, To Dust

Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems

Chinonye Chukwu, Clemency

Tarell Alvin McCraney, High Flying Bird

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Fredrica Bailey & Stefon Bristol, See You Yesterday

Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen, Driveways

Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy, Blow the Man Down

Jocelyn DeBoer & Dawn Luebbe, Greener Grass

James Montague & Craig W. Sanger, The Vast of Night

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Todd Banhazl, Hustlers

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Natasha Braier, Honey Boy

Chananun Chotrungroj, The Third Wife

Pawel Pogorzelski, Midsommar

BEST EDITING

Julie Béziau, The Third Wife

Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems

Tyler L. Cook, Sword of Trust

Louise Ford, The Lighthouse

Kirill Mikhanovsky, Give Me Liberty

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Karen Allen, Colewell

Hong Chau, Driveways

Elisabeth Moss, Her Smell

Mary Kay Place, Diane

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Renée Zellweger, Judy

BEST MALE LEAD

Chris Galust, Give Me Liberty

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Luce

Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse

Matthias Schoenaerts, The Mustang

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Taylor Russell, Waves

Lauren “LoLo” Spencer, Give Me Liberty

Octavia Spencer, Luce

Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse

Noah Jupe, Honey Boy

Shia LaBeouf, Honey Boy

Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Wendell Pierce, Burning Cane

BEST DOCUMENTARY

American Factory

Apollo 11

Honeyland

For Sama

Island of the Hungry Ghosts

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Invisible Life, Brazil

Les Misérables, France

Parasite, South Korea

Portrait of a Lady on Fire, France

Retablo, Peru

The Souvenir, United Kingdom

Per altri approfondimenti vi rimandiamo al trailer di The Lighthouse e al trailer di Uncut Gems.