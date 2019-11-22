Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
La A24 domina le nomination agli Independent Spirit Awards con The Lighthouse e Uncut Gems

Nelle scorse ore sono state annunciate le nomination ufficiali agli Indepedent Spirit Awards 2019, i più importanti riconoscimenti hollywoodiani nell'ambito del cinema indipendente.

A dominare le liste delle nomination la A24, grazie a The Lighthouse di Robert Eggers e Uncut Gems dei fratelli Safdie, hanno portato tutti i film in nomination per il 2020 Independent Film Awards, annunciato da Film Independent. Nella categoria Best Feature, il film con Adam Sandler è stato affiancato da The Farewell di Lulu Wang, A Hidden Life di Terrence Malick, Clemency di Chinonye Chukwu e Marriage Story di Noah Baumbach.

Uncut Gems è stato anche l'unico film nominato sia nella categoria Miglior lungometraggio che nella categoria Miglior regista, anche se Marriage Story è stato nominato nella prima categoria ed è stato anche votato per lo speciale John Cassavetes Award, assegnato al regista, al cast e al casting.

Le candidature per gli attori includono Adam Sandler per Uncut Gems, Jennifer Lopez per Hustlers, Noah Jupe e Shia LaBeouf per Honey Boy, Robert Pattinson e Willem Dafoe per The Lighthouse, Elisabeth Moss per Her Smell e Renee Zellweger per Judy.

Qui sotto tutte le nomination:

BEST FEATURE

  • A Hidden Life
  • Clemency
  • The Farewell
  • Marriage Story
  • Uncut Gems

BEST FIRST FEATURE

  • Booksmart
  • The Climb
  • Diane
  • The Last Black Man in San Francisco
  • The Mustang
  • See You Yesterday

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

  • Burning Cane
  • Colewell
  • Give Me Liberty
  • Premature
  • Wild Nights With Emily

BEST DIRECTOR

  • Alma Har’el, Honey Boy
  • Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers
  • Julius Onah, Luce
  • Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse
  • Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems

BEST SCREENPLAY

  • Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
  • Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder, To Dust
  • Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems
  • Chinonye Chukwu, Clemency
  • Tarell Alvin McCraney, High Flying Bird

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

  • Fredrica Bailey & Stefon Bristol, See You Yesterday
  • Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen, Driveways
  • Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy, Blow the Man Down
  • Jocelyn DeBoer & Dawn Luebbe, Greener Grass
  • James Montague & Craig W. Sanger, The Vast of Night

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • Todd Banhazl, Hustlers
  • Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
  • Natasha Braier, Honey Boy
  • Chananun Chotrungroj, The Third Wife
  • Pawel Pogorzelski, Midsommar

BEST EDITING

  • Julie Béziau, The Third Wife
  • Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems
  • Tyler L. Cook, Sword of Trust
  • Louise Ford, The Lighthouse
  • Kirill Mikhanovsky, Give Me Liberty

BEST FEMALE LEAD

  • Karen Allen, Colewell
  • Hong Chau, Driveways
  • Elisabeth Moss, Her Smell
  • Mary Kay Place, Diane
  • Alfre Woodard, Clemency
  • Renée Zellweger, Judy

BEST MALE LEAD

  • Chris Galust, Give Me Liberty
  • Kelvin Harrison Jr., Luce
  • Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse
  • Matthias Schoenaerts, The Mustang
  • Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

  • Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
  • Taylor Russell, Waves
  • Lauren “LoLo” Spencer, Give Me Liberty
  • Octavia Spencer, Luce
  • Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

  • Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse
  • Noah Jupe, Honey Boy
  • Shia LaBeouf, Honey Boy
  • Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco
  • Wendell Pierce, Burning Cane

BEST DOCUMENTARY

  • American Factory
  • Apollo 11
  • Honeyland
  • For Sama
  • Island of the Hungry Ghosts

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

  • Invisible Life, Brazil
  • Les Misérables, France
  • Parasite, South Korea
  • Portrait of a Lady on Fire, France
  • Retablo, Peru
  • The Souvenir, United Kingdom

Per altri approfondimenti vi rimandiamo al trailer di The Lighthouse e al trailer di Uncut Gems.

