La A24 domina le nomination agli Independent Spirit Awards con The Lighthouse e Uncut Gems
Nelle scorse ore sono state annunciate le nomination ufficiali agli Indepedent Spirit Awards 2019, i più importanti riconoscimenti hollywoodiani nell'ambito del cinema indipendente.
A dominare le liste delle nomination la A24, grazie a The Lighthouse di Robert Eggers e Uncut Gems dei fratelli Safdie, hanno portato tutti i film in nomination per il 2020 Independent Film Awards, annunciato da Film Independent. Nella categoria Best Feature, il film con Adam Sandler è stato affiancato da The Farewell di Lulu Wang, A Hidden Life di Terrence Malick, Clemency di Chinonye Chukwu e Marriage Story di Noah Baumbach.
Uncut Gems è stato anche l'unico film nominato sia nella categoria Miglior lungometraggio che nella categoria Miglior regista, anche se Marriage Story è stato nominato nella prima categoria ed è stato anche votato per lo speciale John Cassavetes Award, assegnato al regista, al cast e al casting.
Le candidature per gli attori includono Adam Sandler per Uncut Gems, Jennifer Lopez per Hustlers, Noah Jupe e Shia LaBeouf per Honey Boy, Robert Pattinson e Willem Dafoe per The Lighthouse, Elisabeth Moss per Her Smell e Renee Zellweger per Judy.
Qui sotto tutte le nomination:
BEST FEATURE
- A Hidden Life
- Clemency
- The Farewell
- Marriage Story
- Uncut Gems
BEST FIRST FEATURE
- Booksmart
- The Climb
- Diane
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco
- The Mustang
- See You Yesterday
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
- Burning Cane
- Colewell
- Give Me Liberty
- Premature
- Wild Nights With Emily
BEST DIRECTOR
- Alma Har’el, Honey Boy
- Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers
- Julius Onah, Luce
- Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse
- Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems
BEST SCREENPLAY
- Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
- Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder, To Dust
- Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems
- Chinonye Chukwu, Clemency
- Tarell Alvin McCraney, High Flying Bird
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
- Fredrica Bailey & Stefon Bristol, See You Yesterday
- Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen, Driveways
- Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy, Blow the Man Down
- Jocelyn DeBoer & Dawn Luebbe, Greener Grass
- James Montague & Craig W. Sanger, The Vast of Night
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Todd Banhazl, Hustlers
- Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
- Natasha Braier, Honey Boy
- Chananun Chotrungroj, The Third Wife
- Pawel Pogorzelski, Midsommar
BEST EDITING
- Julie Béziau, The Third Wife
- Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems
- Tyler L. Cook, Sword of Trust
- Louise Ford, The Lighthouse
- Kirill Mikhanovsky, Give Me Liberty
BEST FEMALE LEAD
- Karen Allen, Colewell
- Hong Chau, Driveways
- Elisabeth Moss, Her Smell
- Mary Kay Place, Diane
- Alfre Woodard, Clemency
- Renée Zellweger, Judy
BEST MALE LEAD
- Chris Galust, Give Me Liberty
- Kelvin Harrison Jr., Luce
- Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse
- Matthias Schoenaerts, The Mustang
- Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
- Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
- Taylor Russell, Waves
- Lauren “LoLo” Spencer, Give Me Liberty
- Octavia Spencer, Luce
- Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
- Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse
- Noah Jupe, Honey Boy
- Shia LaBeouf, Honey Boy
- Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco
- Wendell Pierce, Burning Cane
BEST DOCUMENTARY
- American Factory
- Apollo 11
- Honeyland
- For Sama
- Island of the Hungry Ghosts
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
- Invisible Life, Brazil
- Les Misérables, France
- Parasite, South Korea
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire, France
- Retablo, Peru
- The Souvenir, United Kingdom
Per altri approfondimenti vi rimandiamo al trailer di The Lighthouse e al trailer di Uncut Gems.
Altri contenuti per The Lighthouse
- Robert Pattinson è rimasto scioccato dalla quantità di luce utilizzata in The Lighthouse
- Per The Lighthouse è stato costruito un vero faro del 19esimo secolo
- The Lighthouse, la A24 candida agli Oscar 2020 sia Robert Pattinson che Willem Dafoe
- Le riprese di The Lighthouse sono partite con una scena shock
- Nuovo fantastico poster ufficiale per The Lighthouse di Robert Eggers
The Lighthouse
- Genere: Horror
- Regia: Robert Eggers
- Interpreti: Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe
Quanto attendi: The Lighthouse
Hype totali: 8
Contenuti più Letti
- Star Wars: L'Ascesa di Skywalker, Rey e l'elmo di Darth Vader visto nel nuovo spot
- 1 commentiVenti freddi al boxoffice di novembre, ma non per Frozen 2: previsti 240+ Mio in apertura
- 7 commentiA Henry Cavill è stato detto di essere troppo grasso per interpretare James Bond
- 3 commentiLa sfida di Al Pacino: lavorare a film brutti per renderli almeno mediocri
- 11 commentiJustice League: le differenze tra lo Snyder Cut e la versione finale di Joss Whedon
- 7 commentiStar Wars, il maestro Yoda profetizzò l'arrivo di Rey durante L'Impero Colpisce Ancora?
- 1 commentiIron Man prima uscita della collezione Funko Pop! che ricrea l'Assemble Avengers 2012
- 2 commentiJ.J. Abrams sulla reazione di George Lucas alla nuova trilogia di Star Wars
- 1 commentiUn conto alla rovescia nascosto in Joker anticiperebbe lo scatenersi del caos
- 2 commentiEddie Redmayne rivela quale personaggio di Harry Potter vorrebbe in Animali Fantastici 3