Solo: A Star Wars Story torna in tendenza: i fan chiedono il sequel

Imagine a #Solo @DisneyPlus series with @BryceDHoward and @RealRonHoward at the helm? That would be AMAZING! #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/wHLxPjV64c

Solo came out 2 years ago. I really enjoyed it a lot. A great romp of a Star Wars film. I also got to make a couple of official posters for it on release. I’d love to see more adventures, perfect for a Disney+ adventure show. pic.twitter.com/L01TmjibZ6