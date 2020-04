Da A Quiet Place a Bird box: ecco i più celebri 'film doppioni' del cinema

Both of these films came to German cinemas in summer 2018. I went into the biopic about PTSD, expecting to see the one where Winnie the Pooh came alive. pic.twitter.com/mqKcdj9QGj

There's actually a term for this phenomenon: twin films!

There's lots of different reasons for twin films: production companies racing to get their films out first, staff moving between studios, etc.

Some even believe twin films are the result of... industrial espionage! *GASP* https://t.co/6mG9VSQlHx