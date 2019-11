1917: per i critici americani è 'il miglior film di guerra da Salvate il soldato Ryan'

1917 is quite a thing. Always intense, often horrific (at times it feels like watching an actual horror movie). I was skeptical of the “one continuous shot” aspect — worried it would get too cute with it — but it really works for this story, putting us right there in this hell — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) November 23, 2019

1917 = OUTSTANDING. A WWI-epic bursting w/ a depth of heart and emotion unprecedented in the genre. Stunning sequence after stunning sequence. Mckay's remarkable. So immersed you forget what's unraveling's done in 1-take. Viscerally audacious filmmaking to end 2019 on a high note — Jason (@jasonosia) November 23, 2019

1917 is THE technical achievement of 2019. We’re with these men through every footstep & it’s unlike any war film you’ve ever seen before. Epic & tense direction by Sam Mendes, emotional & exhilarating music from Thomas Newman & an all timer from cinematographer Roger Deakins. pic.twitter.com/L0C7hKxR6C — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) November 23, 2019

#1917 is a tremendous piece of filmmaking. Bold in its storytelling, masterful in its execution- it's thrilling & emotional & I could not take my eyes off the screen from the second it began to the second it ended. The very definition of a film you MUST see on the big screen. Wow pic.twitter.com/KNO7Rp92TG — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 23, 2019