Con 14 nomination ai Saturn Awards, Avengers: Endgame sfiora il record di Guerre Stellari
Nella notte sono state rivelate le nomination ai Saturn Awards 2019, e i premi assegnati ogni anno dall'Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films alle migliori opere di genere: senza sorprendere nessuno, Avengers: Endgame guida il gruppo con ben 14 nomination.
Tra le nomination, ben cinque quelle individuali per gli attori (a Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, Karen Gillian e Scarlett Johannson), e quella ai fratelli Russo. Si tratta del più alto numero di nomination per il MCU - il franchise più nominato con 112 nomination prima di oggi) insieme a quelle Black Panther (sempre 14); entrambi i film sono andati a due slot dal record di tutti i tempi stabilito da Star Wars: Un Nuova Speranza, che nel 1977 incassò 16 nomination.
Il film di George Lucas detiene anche il maggior numero di vittorie per un singolo film, 12, e chissà che il film MCU non riesca a superarlo.
NOTA: il primo Guerre Stellari avrebbe ottenuto altri due premi, uno per la miglior fotografia e un altro nel 1997 per celebrare il 20esimo anniversario, ma essendo premi speciali sono considerati non-competitivi.
Endgame rimane di gran lunga il film con più nomination dell'anno, seguito da Aladdin con nove, Us (otto) e Aquaman e Mary Poppins Returns (sei). Inoltre, da quest'anno, la finestra dell'eleggibilità è stata allungata ai precedenti sedici mesi, cosa che ha permesso ad Avengers: Infinity War di rientrare nella competizione: il film si è guadagnato due nomination, una per il miglior cine-comic e un'altra per l'interpretazione di Josh Brolin, nomination fra i migliori attori.
La Disney è in testa nella classifica delle major, con ben 44 nomination totali.
Qui sotto tutti i nominati:
Best Comic-to-Motion-Picture Release
- Aquaman
- Avengers: Endgame
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Captain Marvel
- Shazam!
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Science Fiction Film Release
- Alita: Battle Angel
- Bumblebee
- Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom
- Ready Player One
- Solo: A Star Wars
- Story Sorry to Bother You
- Upgrade
Best Fantasy Film Release
- Aladdin
- Dumbo
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
- Godzilla, King of the Monsters
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Toy Story 4
- Yesterday
Best Horror Film Release
- The Dead Don’t Die
- Halloween
- Hereditary
- Overlord
- Pet Sematary
- A Quiet Place
- Us
Best Action/Adventure Film Release
- Cold Pursuit
- Escape Room
- Glass
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout
- Skyscraper
Best Thriller Film Release
- Bad Samaritan
- Bad Times at The El Royale
- Destroyer
- Dragged Across Concrete
- Greta
- Ma
- Searching
Best Animated Film Release
- The Grinch
- How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World
- The Incredibles 2
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- Toy Story 4
Best Independent Film Release
- American Animals
- Anna and the Apocalypse
- The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot
- Mandy
- Ophelia Summer of 84
- Tomorrow Man
Best International Film Release
- Aniara
- Border
- Burning
- Ghost Stories
- The Guilty
- Shadow
Best Actor in a Film
- Jeff Bridges, Bad Times at The El Royale
- Nicolas Cage, Mandy
- Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Fallout
- Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
- Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
- Mel Gibson, Dragged Across Concrete
- Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Best Actress in a Film
- Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
- Toni Collette, Hereditary
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween
- Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
- Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
- Lupita Nyong’o, Us
- Octavia Spencer, Ma
Best Supporting Actor in a Film
- Josh Brolin, Avengers: Infinity War
- John Lithgow, Pet Sematary
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
- Lewis Pullman, Bad Times at The El Royale
- Jeremy Renner, Avengers: Endgame
- Will Smith, Aladdin
- Steven Yeun, Burning
Best Supporting Actress in a Film
- Cynthia Erivo, Bad Times at The El Royale
- Karen Gillan, Avengers: Endgame
- Amber Heard, Aquaman
- Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame
- Naomi Scott, Aladdin
- Hailee Steinfeld, Bumblebee
- Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Best Performance by a Younger Actor
- Evan Alex, Us
- Asher Angel, Shazam!
- Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- Jack Dylan Grazer, Shazam!
- Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Shahadi Wright Joseph, Us
- Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place
Best Film Director
- Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel
- Karyn Kusama, Destroyer
- Jordan Peele, Us
- Guy Ritchie, Aladdin
- Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame
- Steven Spielberg, Ready Player One
- James Wan, Aquaman
- Zhang Yimou, Shadow
Best Film Production Design
- Bill Brzeski, Aquaman
- Ruth De Jong, Us
- Rick Heinrichs, Dumbo
- Gemma Jackson, Aladdin
- Horace Ma Gwong-Wing, Shadow
- John Myhre, Mary Poppins Returns
- Charles Wood, Avengers: Endgame
Best Film Music
- Danny Elfman, Dumbo
- Bear McCreary, Godzilla, King of the Monsters
- Alan Menken, Aladdin
- Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
- Alan Silvestri, Avengers: Endgame
- Alan Silvestri, Ready Player One
Best Film Costume
- Kym Barrett, Aquaman
- Leah Butler, Shazam!
- Judianna Makovsky, Avengers: Endgame
- Chen Minzheng, Shadow
- Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns
- Michael Wilkinson, Aladdin
Best Film Special/Visual Effects
- A Quiet Place
- Aladdin
- Avengers: Endgame
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout
- Ready Player One
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
Per altre notizie, vi rimandiamo ai $7 milioni che mancano ad Avengers: Endgame per battere il record di Avatar, e all'annuncio del We Love You 3000 tour dei fratelli Russo.
