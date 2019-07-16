Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Super Mario Maker 2

Tutto sul nuovo game editor di Nintendo!
Marvel

Con 14 nomination ai Saturn Awards, Avengers: Endgame sfiora il record di Guerre Stellari
Nella notte sono state rivelate le nomination ai Saturn Awards 2019, e i premi assegnati ogni anno dall'Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films alle migliori opere di genere: senza sorprendere nessuno, Avengers: Endgame guida il gruppo con ben 14 nomination.

Tra le nomination, ben cinque quelle individuali per gli attori (a Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, Karen Gillian e Scarlett Johannson), e quella ai fratelli Russo. Si tratta del più alto numero di nomination per il MCU - il franchise più nominato con 112 nomination prima di oggi) insieme a quelle Black Panther (sempre 14); entrambi i film sono andati a due slot dal record di tutti i tempi stabilito da Star Wars: Un Nuova Speranza, che nel 1977 incassò 16 nomination.

Il film di George Lucas detiene anche il maggior numero di vittorie per un singolo film, 12, e chissà che il film MCU non riesca a superarlo.

NOTA: il primo Guerre Stellari avrebbe ottenuto altri due premi, uno per la miglior fotografia e un altro nel 1997 per celebrare il 20esimo anniversario, ma essendo premi speciali sono considerati non-competitivi.

Endgame rimane di gran lunga il film con più nomination dell'anno, seguito da Aladdin con nove, Us (otto) e Aquaman e Mary Poppins Returns (sei). Inoltre, da quest'anno, la finestra dell'eleggibilità è stata allungata ai precedenti sedici mesi, cosa che ha permesso ad Avengers: Infinity War di rientrare nella competizione: il film si è guadagnato due nomination, una per il miglior cine-comic e un'altra per l'interpretazione di Josh Brolin, nomination fra i migliori attori.

La Disney è in testa nella classifica delle major, con ben 44 nomination totali.

Qui sotto tutti i nominati:

Best Comic-to-Motion-Picture Release

  • Aquaman
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • Avengers: Infinity War
  • Captain Marvel
  • Shazam!
  • Spider-Man: Far From Home
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Science Fiction Film Release

  • Alita: Battle Angel
  • Bumblebee
  • Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom
  • Ready Player One
  • Solo: A Star Wars
  • Story Sorry to Bother You
  • Upgrade

Best Fantasy Film Release

  • Aladdin
  • Dumbo
  • Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
  • Godzilla, King of the Monsters
  • Mary Poppins Returns
  • Toy Story 4
  • Yesterday

Best Horror Film Release

  • The Dead Don’t Die
  • Halloween
  • Hereditary
  • Overlord
  • Pet Sematary
  • A Quiet Place
  • Us

Best Action/Adventure Film Release

  • Cold Pursuit
  • Escape Room
  • Glass
  • John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
  • Mission: Impossible – Fallout
  • Skyscraper

Best Thriller Film Release

  • Bad Samaritan
  • Bad Times at The El Royale
  • Destroyer
  • Dragged Across Concrete
  • Greta
  • Ma
  • Searching

Best Animated Film Release

  • The Grinch
  • How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World
  • The Incredibles 2
  • Ralph Breaks the Internet
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
  • Toy Story 4

Best Independent Film Release

  • American Animals
  • Anna and the Apocalypse
  • The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot
  • Mandy
  • Ophelia Summer of 84
  • Tomorrow Man

Best International Film Release

  • Aniara
  • Border
  • Burning
  • Ghost Stories
  • The Guilty
  • Shadow

Best Actor in a Film

  • Jeff Bridges, Bad Times at The El Royale
  • Nicolas Cage, Mandy
  • Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Fallout
  • Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
  • Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
  • Mel Gibson, Dragged Across Concrete
  • Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Best Actress in a Film

  • Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
  • Toni Collette, Hereditary
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween
  • Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
  • Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
  • Lupita Nyong’o, Us
  • Octavia Spencer, Ma

Best Supporting Actor in a Film

  • Josh Brolin, Avengers: Infinity War
  • John Lithgow, Pet Sematary
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
  • Lewis Pullman, Bad Times at The El Royale
  • Jeremy Renner, Avengers: Endgame
  • Will Smith, Aladdin
  • Steven Yeun, Burning

Best Supporting Actress in a Film

  • Cynthia Erivo, Bad Times at The El Royale
  • Karen Gillan, Avengers: Endgame
  • Amber Heard, Aquaman
  • Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame
  • Naomi Scott, Aladdin
  • Hailee Steinfeld, Bumblebee
  • Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Best Performance by a Younger Actor

  • Evan Alex, Us
  • Asher Angel, Shazam!
  • Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters
  • Jack Dylan Grazer, Shazam!
  • Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
  • Shahadi Wright Joseph, Us
  • Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place

Best Film Director

  • Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel
  • Karyn Kusama, Destroyer
  • Jordan Peele, Us
  • Guy Ritchie, Aladdin
  • Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame
  • Steven Spielberg, Ready Player One
  • James Wan, Aquaman
  • Zhang Yimou, Shadow

Best Film Production Design

  • Bill Brzeski, Aquaman
  • Ruth De Jong, Us
  • Rick Heinrichs, Dumbo
  • Gemma Jackson, Aladdin
  • Horace Ma Gwong-Wing, Shadow
  • John Myhre, Mary Poppins Returns
  • Charles Wood, Avengers: Endgame

Best Film Music

  • Danny Elfman, Dumbo
  • Bear McCreary, Godzilla, King of the Monsters
  • Alan Menken, Aladdin
  • Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
  • Alan Silvestri, Avengers: Endgame
  • Alan Silvestri, Ready Player One

Best Film Costume

  • Kym Barrett, Aquaman
  • Leah Butler, Shazam!
  • Judianna Makovsky, Avengers: Endgame
  • Chen Minzheng, Shadow
  • Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns
  • Michael Wilkinson, Aladdin

Best Film Special/Visual Effects

  • A Quiet Place
  • Aladdin
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • Godzilla: King of the Monsters
  • Mission: Impossible – Fallout
  • Ready Player One
  • Spider-Man: Far From Home

Per altre notizie, vi rimandiamo ai $7 milioni che mancano ad Avengers: Endgame per battere il record di Avatar, e all'annuncio del We Love You 3000 tour dei fratelli Russo.

Avengers: Endgame
