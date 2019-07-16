Con 14 nomination ai Saturn Awards, Avengers: Endgame sfiora il record di Guerre Stellari

Nella notte sono state rivelate le nomination ai Saturn Awards 2019, e i premi assegnati ogni anno dall'Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films alle migliori opere di genere: senza sorprendere nessuno, Avengers: Endgame guida il gruppo con ben 14 nomination.

Tra le nomination, ben cinque quelle individuali per gli attori (a Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, Karen Gillian e Scarlett Johannson), e quella ai fratelli Russo. Si tratta del più alto numero di nomination per il MCU - il franchise più nominato con 112 nomination prima di oggi) insieme a quelle Black Panther (sempre 14); entrambi i film sono andati a due slot dal record di tutti i tempi stabilito da Star Wars: Un Nuova Speranza, che nel 1977 incassò 16 nomination.

Il film di George Lucas detiene anche il maggior numero di vittorie per un singolo film, 12, e chissà che il film MCU non riesca a superarlo.

NOTA: il primo Guerre Stellari avrebbe ottenuto altri due premi, uno per la miglior fotografia e un altro nel 1997 per celebrare il 20esimo anniversario, ma essendo premi speciali sono considerati non-competitivi.

Endgame rimane di gran lunga il film con più nomination dell'anno, seguito da Aladdin con nove, Us (otto) e Aquaman e Mary Poppins Returns (sei). Inoltre, da quest'anno, la finestra dell'eleggibilità è stata allungata ai precedenti sedici mesi, cosa che ha permesso ad Avengers: Infinity War di rientrare nella competizione: il film si è guadagnato due nomination, una per il miglior cine-comic e un'altra per l'interpretazione di Josh Brolin, nomination fra i migliori attori.

La Disney è in testa nella classifica delle major, con ben 44 nomination totali.

Qui sotto tutti i nominati:

Best Comic-to-Motion-Picture Release

Aquaman

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Infinity War

Captain Marvel

Shazam!

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Science Fiction Film Release

Alita: Battle Angel

Bumblebee

Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars

Story Sorry to Bother You

Upgrade

Best Fantasy Film Release

Aladdin

Dumbo

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Godzilla, King of the Monsters

Mary Poppins Returns

Toy Story 4

Yesterday

Best Horror Film Release

The Dead Don’t Die

Halloween

Hereditary

Overlord

Pet Sematary

A Quiet Place

Us

Best Action/Adventure Film Release

Cold Pursuit

Escape Room

Glass

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Skyscraper

Best Thriller Film Release

Bad Samaritan

Bad Times at The El Royale

Destroyer

Dragged Across Concrete

Greta

Ma

Searching

Best Animated Film Release

The Grinch

How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World

The Incredibles 2

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Toy Story 4

Best Independent Film Release

American Animals

Anna and the Apocalypse

The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot

Mandy

Ophelia Summer of 84

Tomorrow Man

Best International Film Release

Aniara

Border

Burning

Ghost Stories

The Guilty

Shadow

Best Actor in a Film

Jeff Bridges, Bad Times at The El Royale

Nicolas Cage, Mandy

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

Mel Gibson, Dragged Across Concrete

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Best Actress in a Film

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Toni Collette, Hereditary

Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Octavia Spencer, Ma

Best Supporting Actor in a Film

Josh Brolin, Avengers: Infinity War

John Lithgow, Pet Sematary

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Lewis Pullman, Bad Times at The El Royale

Jeremy Renner, Avengers: Endgame

Will Smith, Aladdin

Steven Yeun, Burning

Best Supporting Actress in a Film

Cynthia Erivo, Bad Times at The El Royale

Karen Gillan, Avengers: Endgame

Amber Heard, Aquaman

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame

Naomi Scott, Aladdin

Hailee Steinfeld, Bumblebee

Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Best Performance by a Younger Actor

Evan Alex, Us

Asher Angel, Shazam!

Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Jack Dylan Grazer, Shazam!

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Shahadi Wright Joseph, Us

Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place

Best Film Director

Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel

Karyn Kusama, Destroyer

Jordan Peele, Us

Guy Ritchie, Aladdin

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame

Steven Spielberg, Ready Player One

James Wan, Aquaman

Zhang Yimou, Shadow

Best Film Production Design

Bill Brzeski, Aquaman

Ruth De Jong, Us

Rick Heinrichs, Dumbo

Gemma Jackson, Aladdin

Horace Ma Gwong-Wing, Shadow

John Myhre, Mary Poppins Returns

Charles Wood, Avengers: Endgame

Best Film Music

Danny Elfman, Dumbo

Bear McCreary, Godzilla, King of the Monsters

Alan Menken, Aladdin

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Alan Silvestri, Avengers: Endgame

Alan Silvestri, Ready Player One

Best Film Costume

Kym Barrett, Aquaman

Leah Butler, Shazam!

Judianna Makovsky, Avengers: Endgame

Chen Minzheng, Shadow

Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns

Michael Wilkinson, Aladdin

Best Film Special/Visual Effects

A Quiet Place

Aladdin

Avengers: Endgame

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Ready Player One

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Per altre notizie, vi rimandiamo ai $7 milioni che mancano ad Avengers: Endgame per battere il record di Avatar, e all'annuncio del We Love You 3000 tour dei fratelli Russo.