ThankYouRianJohnson diventa trend topic dopo l'uscita di Star Wars: L'ascesa di Skywalker

#thankyourianjohnson for the incredible paige tico sequence. the filmmaking in that short scene is so emotionally gripping and moves me every time i watch TLJ. — St. Ben Solo of the Pit (100% spoilers) (@space_hamlet) December 23, 2019

#thankyourianjohnson for including Carrie Fisher in your writing on The Last Jedi, for always placing women front and center and in every single group shot frame in a Star Wars movie, for understanding our needs and caring — nat ○ sad clown hours (@ashesforfoxes) December 24, 2019

Thank you, Rian, for giving me the Tico sisters, porgs, and a Star Wars story I love so much. #thankyourianjohnson pic.twitter.com/db9LAZ0XOT — Laura (@lsirikul) December 24, 2019