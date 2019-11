'Il franchise di Terminator è morto!': a dirlo è Rob Liefeld, creatore di Deadpool

“ We’ve never seen a Terminator film, Mr. Liefeld” the response from my son’s roommates last Thursday night during FaceTime. They are 19 year old consumers. “I’ve never seen a Terminator film with you Dad” my son added. I was dumbfounded by the cold hard truth.

At that point I realized The Terminator films were not passed down to families as other franchises. The series peaked, and for all purposes, died, with guys my age. I have not watched any of those with my boys. They have indifference to them. Lesson I needed to learn and apply