"Di quando Thanos ha minacciato il cane di John Wick": il fancomic di Infinity War

If you know, You know 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6uptLQQdLB

Thanos: WHERE IS THE SOUL STONE?

Strange:(holds up a dog) Its inside this dog.

Thanos: (kills dog)ha, that was your plan?

Strange:Wait for it....

John Wick: Hey, have you guys seen my new dog?

Thanos: pic.twitter.com/zLfcVNIUfp