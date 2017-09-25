X-Men: Dark Phoenix, il cast in visita ad un ospedale per bambini di Montreal

A far visita ai piccoli pazienti sono stati Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult e Alexandra Shipp.
X-Men: Dark Phoenix è il nuovo capitolo dedicato ai mutanti della Marvel Comics. Il cast del film, diretto da Simon Kingberg, è composto da Michael Fassbender (Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto), Sophie Turner (Jean Grey/Dark Phoenix), James McAvoy (Charles Xavier/Professor X), Jennifer Lawrence (Raven/Mistica), Nicholas Hoult (Hank McCoy/Bestia), Tye Sheridan (Scott Summers/Ciclope), Alexandra Shipp (Tempesta), Kodi Smit-McPhee (Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler) ed Evan Peters (Peter Maximoff/Quicksilver).
Davide Sica
Where do superheroes go to hang out? The Children’s, where they can meet our young superheroes face-to-face! Big thanks to the cast of X-Men: Dark Phoenix for stopping by the hospital today, bringing gifts, smiles and laughs to our patients as they wrap up filming in Montreal. It was a visit we won’t soon forget! Où vont donc les superhéros pour flâner? Au Children, où ils peuvent rencontrer NOS jeunes superhéros en personne! Un grand merci aux acteurs de X-Men : Dark Phoenix. Alors qu’ils mettent la dernière main au tournage du film à Montréal, ils ont pris le temps de s’arrêter à l’hôpital aujourd’hui pour distribuer cadeaux, sourires et éclats de rire à nos patients. Voilà une visite que nous ne sommes pas prêts d’oublier! #pediatrics #mtl #mtlmoments #xmen #xmendarkphoenix #michaelfassbender #jamesmcavoy #nicholashoult #alexandrashipp
